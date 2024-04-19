The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Fortnight
The lead single off Taylor Swift's latest record, "The Tortured Poets Department," is here — and we think this track is about her short-lived fling with The 1975 frontman, Matt Healy.
Swifties were in for a real surprise when Swift announced she was dropping new music this spring. While accepting the best pop vocal album trophy for "Midnights" at the 2024 Grammys in February, Swift confirmed the release of her 11th studio album. "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years — which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department,"' she said. Within minutes of her acceptance speech, Swift unveiled the official track list for the album, featuring 16 tracks, including guest appearances from Florence + The Machine and Post Malone.
"Fortnight" serves as the album's lead single and marks her first time collaborating with the "Congratulations" rapper. Swift said she had wanted to work with Malone for a long time. "I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," Swift wrote on Instagram as she teased the single. "I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on 'Fortnight.' Honestly can't wait for you guys to hear this song." Now that it's here, we've got a good reason to believe this song is all about Swift's rumored relationship with Healy.
Fortnight features themes of love and destruction
The opener of Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is the evocative "Fortnight." This track dives deep into the theme of destructive love, a clear nod to Healy and the disappointment Swift's fanbase felt when she started dating someone with such a bad reputation. She starts the track off by confessing how their romantic past and his supposed betrayal turned her into an alcoholic. "I was supposed to be sent away / but they forgot to come and get me / I was a functioning alcoholic 'til nobody noticed my new aesthetic / All of this to say, I hope you're okay, but you're the reason / No one here's to blame but what about your quiet treason."
Despite only being together for a short period of time, Swift said her love for the song's subject — who we believe to be Healy — has caused her trouble. She tries her best to move on but can't. "I took the miracle move on drug / and the effects were temporary / And I love you, it's ruining my life / I touched you for only a fortnight." Towards the end of the song, Post Malone sings about calling up Swift's character and suggesting they move to Florida together, but she refuses to answer. "Move to Florida, buy the car you want / But it won't start up till you touch, touch, touch me / I'm calling out, but you won't pick up." It ends with Swift and Malone singing in perfect harmony as they lament their forbidden love. Another great track from Swift and Malone!