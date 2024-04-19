The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Fortnight

The lead single off Taylor Swift's latest record, "The Tortured Poets Department," is here — and we think this track is about her short-lived fling with The 1975 frontman, Matt Healy.

Swifties were in for a real surprise when Swift announced she was dropping new music this spring. While accepting the best pop vocal album trophy for "Midnights" at the 2024 Grammys in February, Swift confirmed the release of her 11th studio album. "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years — which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department,"' she said. Within minutes of her acceptance speech, Swift unveiled the official track list for the album, featuring 16 tracks, including guest appearances from Florence + The Machine and Post Malone.

"Fortnight" serves as the album's lead single and marks her first time collaborating with the "Congratulations" rapper. Swift said she had wanted to work with Malone for a long time. "I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," Swift wrote on Instagram as she teased the single. "I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on 'Fortnight.' Honestly can't wait for you guys to hear this song." Now that it's here, we've got a good reason to believe this song is all about Swift's rumored relationship with Healy.