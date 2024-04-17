Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Collab With Florence Welch Was A Long Time Coming

Taylor Swift has collected some amazing collaborations throughout her career, working with other big artists like Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, and Ice Spice. Her newest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," releases on April 19, 2024. The tracklist has all eyes on Swift's ex Joe Alwyn, but it also has Swifties buzzing about the collabs it'll include. Swift's eleventh studio album will feature two such partnerships, which she revealed on Instagram in February, when she dropped the tracklist. Post Malone is featured on the first track, "Fortnight," and Florence + the Machine — the musical group helmed by Florence Welch — is featured on track eight, "Florida!!!"

A Swift-Welch collab was a long time coming, as the two musicians are friends. (If you're friends with Swift and have any musical capabilities, it's likely that you'll be called to collaborate one day.) A glimpse into Swift and Welch's friendship was shared in a Billboard interview from 2015. Welch told the outlet that she visits Swift every time she's in New York, and Swift spoke highly of Welch's good energy.

"What sets Florence apart? Everything," Swift said. She called Welch "the most magnetic person in the room" anytime they're together, mentioning how people feel drawn to Welch. Swift continued, "But when she meets people, she pays them a warm compliment and immediately disarms them. There are very few people I've met in my life who are truly electric, and Florence is one of them."