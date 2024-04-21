Of All Brad Pitt's Hairstyles, This One Was The Worst

In addition to his acting skills, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has been capturing the public's attention with his famous good looks ever since he first stepped into the spotlight. Often hailed as the epitome of male beauty and referenced in iconic cultural moments (Shania Twain shading him in the '90s will forever be etched into our brains), there's one particular aspect of Pitt's appearance that ties it all together — his luscious hair.

The actor's blonde locks have been a hot topic on more than one occasion, especially because he has the ability to effortlessly transition between various styles. Matty Conrad, an experienced barber with almost three decades of experience, told GQ in a 2022 interview, "I can say with authority that the most common photograph that I see behind a chair in a barbershop is of Brad Pitt."

However, amidst Pitt's plethora of hairstyles, ranging from buzz cuts to his iconic '90s mane, not all have been hits. While how one chooses to present themselves is purely a matter of personal taste, Pitt has had his fair share of questionable hairdos, with one particularly bad sticking out like a sore thumb. Even a star like Pitt couldn't salvage a slicked-back undercut, but as it turns out, he was kind of forced to rock the hideous look.