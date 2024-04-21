Of All Brad Pitt's Hairstyles, This One Was The Worst
In addition to his acting skills, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has been capturing the public's attention with his famous good looks ever since he first stepped into the spotlight. Often hailed as the epitome of male beauty and referenced in iconic cultural moments (Shania Twain shading him in the '90s will forever be etched into our brains), there's one particular aspect of Pitt's appearance that ties it all together — his luscious hair.
The actor's blonde locks have been a hot topic on more than one occasion, especially because he has the ability to effortlessly transition between various styles. Matty Conrad, an experienced barber with almost three decades of experience, told GQ in a 2022 interview, "I can say with authority that the most common photograph that I see behind a chair in a barbershop is of Brad Pitt."
However, amidst Pitt's plethora of hairstyles, ranging from buzz cuts to his iconic '90s mane, not all have been hits. While how one chooses to present themselves is purely a matter of personal taste, Pitt has had his fair share of questionable hairdos, with one particularly bad sticking out like a sore thumb. Even a star like Pitt couldn't salvage a slicked-back undercut, but as it turns out, he was kind of forced to rock the hideous look.
Pitt swiftly cleared the air when asked about the unflattering hairstyle
When Brad Pitt showed up at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014, his usually impeccable hair was not as flattering as we've been used to. The sides and the back of his head were completely shaved, while the remaining hair was slicked back on the top of his head. If the style rings a bell, it might be because rapper Macklemore famously rocked it shortly before Pitt did. You may have also seen the hairdo in "Peaky Blinders," a British period crime drama that often featured some version of the undercut on its male characters around the same time.
While 2014 was evidently the year of the undercut, even Pitt himself admitted it wasn't his voluntary choice to wear his hair like that. When speaking to E! News at the SAG Awards, he made sure to clear the air when asked about the style, stating, "It's for a part. It's not a choice!"
Notably, the star was in the middle of filming "Fury," a war movie wherein he portrayed Staff Sergeant Don Collier. By the time the movie was released, Pitt had grown out his hair as much as possible, debuting a noticeably fuller head of hair at the October 2014 premiere. Fortunately, Pitt didn't have to revisit the dreaded undercut after that, but not everybody hated the look as much.
The actor seems to have a strange hair obsession
According to Matty Conrad, Brad Pitt's "Fury" triggered an undercut resurgence in 2014. "As soon as everybody saw this movie, or even just saw the movie poster, guys were flooding into barber shops asking for this hairstyle," he told GQ, adding, "It was absolutely a huge, huge fashion trend. And 'Fury' is probably gonna go down as one of [Pitt's] most iconic roles." The role, sure, but the haircut? Definitely not.
Whether you thought Pitt's undercut was a hit or miss, there's a bigger issue when it comes to his hairstyles — Pitt tends to mirror his partner's hair. Just remember that he and Gwyneth Paltrow had matching hairstyles while dating in the '90s, and upon closer examination, it seems that Pitt can't help himself. When he was with Juliette Lewis in the early '90s, the two had carbon copies of each other's hair more than once. The star continued the weird trend during his marriages to Jennifer Aniston and later to Angelina Jolie, earning himself the title of "the man who likes to look like his girlfriends" (via Instagram).
Given Pitt's strange hair modus operandi, the notorious undercut appears to have been one of the very rare instances he didn't match his hair to his beau's. Notably, Pitt was in a relationship with Jolie during the filming of "Fury," and considering that she rocked her usual brown locks at the time, it now comes as no surprise that Pitt rushed to grow his undercut out.