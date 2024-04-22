The Stunning Transformation Of TikTok Star Thoren Bradley

You know that guy on TikTok who chops wood with his shirt off, wielding an axe while whispering sweet nothings and salacious innuendos to tree stumps? Well, it turns out there's a lot more to him than just his viral videos. Splitting logs is only one part of Thoren Bradley's life, and it's not something he randomly started doing hoping it would result in internet fame. On the contrary, the California native started chopping wood long before he joined social media, and because of his rural lifestyle, it's one of his routine chores. So while breaking down wood one day, Bradley recorded a video for TikTok because he thought people would find it unique and interesting. "When I started splitting wood on TikTok, I'd never seen a splitting wood video on any social media platform," he said during a May 2022 appearance on "The Residency Podcast." "I just decided that, hey, you know what, this is something I can film that's super easy because it's already part of my day."

While Thoren Bradley's most recognized claim to fame is being the father of woodchopping TikTok, the social media star's multifaceted identity stretches far beyond his lumberjack image.