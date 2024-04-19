Will Taylor Swift Be At The Met Gala? Here's What We Know
If you're curious about what the Met Gala really entails, it's more than just a glamorous fashion show on the red carpet. Most often hosted every May, the Met Gala's official name is the Costume Institute Benefit, since it's a fundraiser for the Costume Institute (or The Anna Wintour Costume Center) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been a gala chair since 1995. A who's-who of the rich and famous, to attend the Met Gala, you must be invited by Wintour and pay a steep ticket price.
Since Taylor Swift is a pop culture phenom and was Time's Person of the Year in 2023, it only makes sense that she would be given an invite to the 2024 version of the exclusive event. However, it seems that Swift and her beau Travis Kelce won't be attending.
According to an insider for TMZ, both Swift and Kelce were invited, but declined. It's not confirmed by the couple why they aren't attending, but the next leg of Swift's Eras Tour starts in Paris on May 9, 2024. Although she made a quick turn-around from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch Kelce in the Super Bowl, it makes sense that she'd want to focus on her tour in the days leading up to it resuming. As for Kelce, TMZ's source was unsure why he wouldn't attend, but it's likely that he doesn't want to fly solo.
Swift has attended the Met Gala before
The 2024 Met Gala may be lacking the world's favorite power couple, but Taylor Swift has attended many times in the past. Her debut at the event happened in 2008. She was 18 and had only released one album at the time — her "Taylor Swift" debut. She also attended in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2016. In 2016, Swift was also a co-chair of the Met Gala. It was also the last time she graced the Met Gala red carpet with her presence, rocking a bleached bob, black lipstick, black shoes, and a silver and black dress custom-made by Louis Vuitton.
Fans in the know with Swiftie lore may remember that it's speculated Swift's previous relationship with Joe Alwyn can be traced back to the 2016 Met Gala. It's believed that's when Swift and Alwyn first met. Although it's not confirmed, in the song "Dress," Swift sings, "Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached," which matches her and Alwyn's 2016 Met Gala looks. At the time, however, Swift and Calvin Harris' breakup was soon to be announced and Swift was dancing with Tom Hiddleston at the event.
Fingers crossed Swift and Kelce are invited to the 2025 Met Gala and attend, because they would surely stun on the red carpet. For more Swiftie content, be sure to check out the real meaning behind Swift's track "Fortnight."