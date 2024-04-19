Will Taylor Swift Be At The Met Gala? Here's What We Know

If you're curious about what the Met Gala really entails, it's more than just a glamorous fashion show on the red carpet. Most often hosted every May, the Met Gala's official name is the Costume Institute Benefit, since it's a fundraiser for the Costume Institute (or The Anna Wintour Costume Center) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been a gala chair since 1995. A who's-who of the rich and famous, to attend the Met Gala, you must be invited by Wintour and pay a steep ticket price.

Since Taylor Swift is a pop culture phenom and was Time's Person of the Year in 2023, it only makes sense that she would be given an invite to the 2024 version of the exclusive event. However, it seems that Swift and her beau Travis Kelce won't be attending.

According to an insider for TMZ, both Swift and Kelce were invited, but declined. It's not confirmed by the couple why they aren't attending, but the next leg of Swift's Eras Tour starts in Paris on May 9, 2024. Although she made a quick turn-around from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch Kelce in the Super Bowl, it makes sense that she'd want to focus on her tour in the days leading up to it resuming. As for Kelce, TMZ's source was unsure why he wouldn't attend, but it's likely that he doesn't want to fly solo.