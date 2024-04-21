Inside Jim Carrey's Tragic Past

When Jim Carrey is on screen, there's no doubt that he's doing what he was born to do. While audiences can't seem to get enough of his mix of kooky and heart-wrenching performances, Carrey has grappled with his career choices. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, the actor shared that he wanted to quit acting shortly after he rose to fame. Although Carrey's net worth exponentially increased at the time, he ultimately felt that he couldn't bow down to industry-manufactured rules created by major movie studios.

"[M]aybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever," he suggested. In the following years, the "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" star took on fewer roles in the hopes that he could eventually peacefully retire. Finally, in 2022, Carrey told Access Hollywood that he would be walking away from acting to focus on his personal life.

He was also quick to note that he hadn't drawn a line in the sand when it comes to acting and wouldn't turn down any irresistible gigs in the future. His supposed final movie, "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" is scheduled for a December 2024 release. While his decision to give up his career to lead a quieter life is uncharacteristic for celebs, it makes perfect sense for Carrey, especially given how many struggles he's endured throughout his life.