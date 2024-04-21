The Hallmark Show Robert Buckley Would Love To Star On
Robert Buckley of "One Tree Hill" has made a name for himself in the entertainment world, appearing in projects including the CW television show "iZombie," Hallmark's show "Chesapeake Shores," and Hallmark's "The Christmas House" films. However, there's one iconic Hallmark project that Buckley really wants to be on: "When Calls the Heart." In an April 2024 interview with TV Insider, Buckley spoke about co-starring in a Hallmark film with "When Calls the Heart" executive producer and lead actor Erin Krakow — and trying his best to get one of his character ideas approved.
While filming "Blind Date Book Club" with Krakow, Buckley said he gave her multiple options for characters he could hypothetically play in the period piece. He admitted that some of his ideas weren't winners. "It sort of became this game, every now and then I would just, apropos of nothing, start pitching her a character that I could play on the show," Buckley said. "We never quite landed on one that worked, but it's probably because I was pitching things like a bad boy inventor."
Buckley felt that "When Calls the Heart" has longevity, so even if he can't get on there yet, it could still happen. He also discussed having fun on set filming "Blind Date Book Club" with Krakow.
Buckley and Krakow have a great rapport already
It's not surprising to believe that Erin Krakow and Robert Buckley could have a great time collaborating on "When Calls the Heart" after their experience on "Blind Date Book Club." In the film, Erin Krakow plays Meg and Robert Buckley plays her love interest, Graham. During a livestream interview uploaded to the Hallmark YouTube channel, they discussed working together and shared a fun memory from the set.
Buckley mentioned how so many of their enjoyable moments were captured and shared on Krakow's Instagram page. Krakow was surprised that Buckley enjoyed her social media prowess, because, "I don't know, I mean, it borders on stalker, so I'm glad that it's appreciated." Buckley quipped, "Well it does, but I love attention, so it's great."
The memory that Buckley brought up was an Instagram video when Krakow held up a dessert and asked, "Let's play a game. Would you rather have the opportunity to work with me or — " Buckley cut in, "Whatever the other option is!" Affronted, Krakow said, "Hey ... or do you want to eat the rest of this cinnamon roll muffin?" After a back-and-forth, Buckley jokingly chose the muffin and Krakow said, "You're fired." If a "When Calls the Heart" part is up for grabs, everyone knows Buckley would choose Krakow in a heartbeat.
Buckley spoke highly of 'Chesapeake Shores' after joining the show
Robert Buckley joined Hallmark's "Chesapeake Shores" for Seasons 5 and 6, and he enjoyed his time on the show. In an interview he did with Headliner Chicago in August 2021, the same year the fifth season premiered, Buckley talked about his character Evan Kincaid. "As for me personally, I am having a blast joining this show," Buckley said (via Facebook). "I mean this cast was great and I think this season is a lot of fun." When asked why someone should give "Chesapeake Shores" a watch, Buckley said, "Well I think this season especially the show really kind of does it all. It has romance, it has drama. There's a really nice streak of levity, and sort of a lightness and humor to it."
He also talked about his other Hallmark projects, such as his first movie for the network "Love in Store" and the fact that "The Christmas House" was inspired by his real-life family's holiday tradition of going all-out with Christmas decorations.
Now that the beloved "Chesapeake Shores" was canceled after six seasons, maybe Buckley will get his chance to have a turn on "When Calls the Heart." That show, which Erin Krakow described as "lightning in a bottle," has a similar mix of tense and fun moments.