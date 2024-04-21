The Hallmark Show Robert Buckley Would Love To Star On

Robert Buckley of "One Tree Hill" has made a name for himself in the entertainment world, appearing in projects including the CW television show "iZombie," Hallmark's show "Chesapeake Shores," and Hallmark's "The Christmas House" films. However, there's one iconic Hallmark project that Buckley really wants to be on: "When Calls the Heart." In an April 2024 interview with TV Insider, Buckley spoke about co-starring in a Hallmark film with "When Calls the Heart" executive producer and lead actor Erin Krakow — and trying his best to get one of his character ideas approved.

While filming "Blind Date Book Club" with Krakow, Buckley said he gave her multiple options for characters he could hypothetically play in the period piece. He admitted that some of his ideas weren't winners. "It sort of became this game, every now and then I would just, apropos of nothing, start pitching her a character that I could play on the show," Buckley said. "We never quite landed on one that worked, but it's probably because I was pitching things like a bad boy inventor."

Buckley felt that "When Calls the Heart" has longevity, so even if he can't get on there yet, it could still happen. He also discussed having fun on set filming "Blind Date Book Club" with Krakow.