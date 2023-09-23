Why Erin Krakow Describes When Calls The Heart As 'Lightning In A Bottle'

The jaw-dropping Season 10 of Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" premiered in July 2023. In an interview with Southern Living from shortly before the season's release, Erin Krakow — who plays the show's protagonist, Elizabeth — expressed her gratitude at being a part of it.

Krakow told the outlet how having a career in acting includes "an element of risk and chance " and how working on the same show for ten years has been great. Krakow said she enjoys her role on "When Calls the Heart" and the people she's worked with. She's become friends with her co-stars, the show's creative team, and executives at Hallmark, adding, "It's just a really good, positive team, and very collaborative."

The "When Calls the Heart" experience is one-in-a-million because Krakow also said that the show is "kind of like lightning in a bottle because you just want to hold onto it because we know we have something very unique and very special." She makes a daily effort to be thankful for the privilege of performing on a show she holds dear and is so fun to be a part of.