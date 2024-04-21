A Look Back At Barack Obama's Hilarious Coffee Date With Jerry Seinfeld

In 2012, over a decade after the blockbuster success of his sitcom "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld launched "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The comedy legend hosted more than 80 episodes over seven years. The genesis for the show happened when Seinfeld was chatting with his "Bee Movie" co-writer Barry Marder, and it provided a unique opportunity to showcase intimate conversations with a variety of his comedic peers and heroes. While the guests are primarily comedians, Seinfeld made an important exception in Season 7 when Seinfeld had a coffee date with then-President Barack Obama. As Seinfeld said in the episode's intro, Obama had "just enough funny lines to qualify for getting on this show."

Obama's appearance came about serendipitously since both the White House and the show's production team thought he'd be a great guest. "This was an opportunity to pull back the curtain for Americans on life in the White House," Obama's press office informed The Washington Post.

Seinfeld chose a 1963 Corvette Stingray for his date with Obama, a car that struck a sentimental note with the then-president since he loved this model as a young kid. While other episodes of the series frequently feature Seinfeld and his current guest going out to various diners and other locations, this episode makes a comedic bit out of Obama being restricted to the White House grounds. Since he can't leave home, Obama takes Seinfeld on a tour, and they end up downstairs in a break room of the presidential mansion.