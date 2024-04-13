Here's Why Michelle Obama's Mother Lived With Her In The White House

When Barack Obama won the 2008 Presidential election, he and Michelle Obama worked to prepare themselves and their young daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, for life in the White House. Michelle and her mother, Marian Robinson, have a strong bond, and Michelle wanted her mom there, too. "I had flat-out begged her," Michelle wrote in The Guardian in 2022. "My mother was the rock of our family."

Marian was anything but eager to live in the historic mansion, although she did feel a sense of duty. She had a close relationship with Malia and Sasha and had sometimes performed parental responsibilities for her granddaughters during the 2008 election campaign. However, Marian didn't foresee herself staying for four years, let alone eight. "I love those people, but I love my own house," she explained to People in 2009. "The White House reminds me of a museum ... how do you sleep in a museum?"

However, concern about her loved ones motivated her to relocate. "I was worried about their safety, and I was worried about my grandkids," Marian recalled to "CBS This Morning" in 2018. Michelle found it reassuring that her daughters could depend on their grandmother when she was busy with First Lady obligations. Marian also served as a comforting presence for Malia and Sasha in the midst of Secret Service security. By the end of two presidential terms, Marian was still successfully living with the family and was commended for her dedication to them.