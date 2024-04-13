Here's Why Michelle Obama's Mother Lived With Her In The White House
When Barack Obama won the 2008 Presidential election, he and Michelle Obama worked to prepare themselves and their young daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, for life in the White House. Michelle and her mother, Marian Robinson, have a strong bond, and Michelle wanted her mom there, too. "I had flat-out begged her," Michelle wrote in The Guardian in 2022. "My mother was the rock of our family."
Marian was anything but eager to live in the historic mansion, although she did feel a sense of duty. She had a close relationship with Malia and Sasha and had sometimes performed parental responsibilities for her granddaughters during the 2008 election campaign. However, Marian didn't foresee herself staying for four years, let alone eight. "I love those people, but I love my own house," she explained to People in 2009. "The White House reminds me of a museum ... how do you sleep in a museum?"
However, concern about her loved ones motivated her to relocate. "I was worried about their safety, and I was worried about my grandkids," Marian recalled to "CBS This Morning" in 2018. Michelle found it reassuring that her daughters could depend on their grandmother when she was busy with First Lady obligations. Marian also served as a comforting presence for Malia and Sasha in the midst of Secret Service security. By the end of two presidential terms, Marian was still successfully living with the family and was commended for her dedication to them.
Michelle's mom relished the closeness of sharing a home with Malia and Sasha
Although she had reservations initially about living at the White House, Marian Robinson set herself up for success by creating a separate home with the Presidential mansion. Marian's apartment was on a floor above where the rest of the Obama family lived. While she enjoyed having her own space, Marian also savored the experience of being a hands-on grandmother since she could see Malia and Sasha daily.
Michelle Obama worked to give her daughters a typical childhood, and Marian played an important role in this plan. Even though the mansion had housekeeping services, Michelle's mom was adamant about washing her own clothes. She had her own laundry facilities, and she made sure Malia and Sasha acquired this skill. In turn, Michelle helped her mom feel at ease with some high-profile engagements, like when she and Marian were photographed for the cover of Essence in 2009.
Marian also transported her granddaughters to school and joined them for special White House events, like the annual Easter Egg Roll. In 2011 and 2014 respectively, Marian kept Malia and Sasha company while they accompanied Michelle to Africa and China for diplomatic visits. However, Marian also knew how to achieve balance when spending time with her granddaughters. "I go to all their school plays and sports games; I'll answer their questions," Marian wrote in Essence in 2012. "I try to make myself scarce when their friends are around."
Marian Robinson built strong relationships with White House staff and impressed world figures
Besides benefiting Malia and Sasha Obama, Marian Robinson's caring, candid personality endeared her to White House staff members. When Marian first moved there, they made a big effort to welcome her to the residence. As the years went by, many staffers visited Marian in her White House apartment for comfort, wisdom, or a friendly chat. They formed such a strong bond with Marian that they traveled to Chicago to see her after Barack Obama's second term ended. Despite her stellar commitment to both the Obama family and the White House personnel, Marian is not entitled to a pension, however.
Marian's life philosophies also helped her interact with ease when she met world-famous people, like China's president, Xi Jinping. "I've seen her talk to the pope and to the postman, approaching them both with the same mild-mannered, unflappable demeanor," Michelle explained in The Guardian in 2022.
Due to her outspokenness, Marian wasn't afraid to talk about areas where she and Michelle differed about raising kids. During the 2008 presidential campaign, Marian proclaimed that if it were up to her, she would let Malia and Sasha stay up later and have more screen time. However, in instances where Michelle struggled and felt inadequate as a mom, Marian gave her much-needed support. "You've always been my backstop — a calm and nonjudgmental witness to my life and a vital source of my sanity," Michelle wrote about Marian on Instagram in 2022.