Joy Anna Duggar Breaks Family Boundaries With Revelations About Her Mental Health

Like many of her siblings, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth keeps her fans updated on her post-TV life and adventures. Her marriage to Austin Forsyth and the 2018 birth of her first child, Gideon, aired on the reality series "Counting On." Since then, the Forsyths have expanded their family with the arrivals of daughter Evelyn in 2020 and second son Gunner in 2023. Joy's Instagram posts and "Follow the Forsyths" weekly vlog chronicle family camping trips, birthdays, and mundane errands — the usual things you might expect from a busy mom. But her April 19, 2024 vlog entry included a surprising admission.

In the segment titled, "A Bit of Honesty About My Life!", Joy explained her emotional and mental health have declined since Gunner's birth. "It's definitely a battle that I struggle with on a day-to-day basis," she said. She has consulted her doctor and begun seeing a counselor to work through the pain. "I just want you guys to know that I do not have my life all together, and I do not always have a great day," Joy confessed. "[T]here are days when I have to choose to have a good attitude and choose to be there for my kids and my husband ... I just feel like there's just so much that goes on that you guys don't see."

It was a courageous admission for anyone to make, but perhaps even more so for Joy, considering her upbringing.