Inside Hallmark Star Cindy Busby's Relationship With Her Husband Chris

Cindy Busby has numerous Hallmark credits, including "Marry Me in Yosemite" and "Royal Hearts." In addition, she's appeared in multiple Hallmark holiday movies like "Everything Christmas" and "A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love," and starred in the network's TV series, "Cedar Cove." Busby's husband, Christopher Boyd, is also in the entertainment industry. After a brief stint as an actor, Boyd segued into a career producing projects like "Relationship Status" and "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers."

Busby and Boyd met by happenstance. Boyd initiated the romance by asking Busby out when they were both at a dance club. After getting her number, they went their separate ways. However, when Boyd tried to text the actor and it didn't work, he hurriedly tried to find her again. This rom-com-worthy endeavor left a lasting impression on Busby. "Just before we took off he kind of knocked on the window," she later recalled on the "Rave It Up" podcast. Busby was surprised by his interest, and they started dating soon after.

The couple first posted about their relationship on Instagram in February 2017. "Long time coming," Busby captioned a photo of her and Boyd together. "This is the person who makes me the happiest in the whole universe!" More photos followed soon after, with Busby commemorating Boyd's birthday a month later. That summer, they visited Paris and took a selfie with their arms around each other with the Eiffel Tower in the background.