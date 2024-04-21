Malia Obama Landed Her First Hollywood Gig When She Was Only 15

Malia Obama's film career has been years in the making, as after the former first daughter began her Hollywood journey when she was just a teenager. In June 2014, Malia got her first opportunity to work on a major production when she interned as an assistant on the sci-fi series "Extant." The opportunity saw Malia working closely on the project, which starred Halle Berry. She was reportedly tasked with helping the director and assisting with the computer shop.

Actor Camryn Manheim, who also appeared in the series, praised Malia for being such an easy person with whom to work. "I can tell you that she is graceful and lovely, and just charming and delightful ... she's pretty remarkable. I mean, they are a remarkable family" Manheim told Entertainment Tonight during the show's premiere party at the Los Angeles Science Center [via CBS News]. The actor also noted that Malia had a good head on her shoulders despite growing up in the public eye.

It appears that this opportunity to work behind the scenes of "Extant" led to several others, allowing Malia to gain a plethora of experience while she was still in her teens.