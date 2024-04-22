Kimberly Guilfoyle Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Kimberly Guilfoyle has transformed herself numerous times over the years: She's been a model, a prosecutor, a news host, and a mayor's wife, among other achievements. Eventually, she also became the fiancée of former first son Donald Trump Jr. However, there's a faction of Guilfoyle watchers who think she may have done a wee bit too much transforming. Looking at photos of Guilfoyle over the years, it would appear she doesn't look the same as she once did, and folks online are suspecting she had some help with that.
In some cases, judicious Photoshopping may have been involved. At an April 2024 charity event, an unedited snap of Guilfoyle stood out from the glossy ones she posted on Instagram. The unretouched pic showed clear signs of aging on her neck — not uncommon for a 55-year-old woman — but the ones Guilfoyle posted showed no wrinkling, age spots, or other blemishes on any part of her face or further down. In truth, most of the photos she shares show that flawless complexion even the best foundation can't provide.
But photo editing can only do so much. Critics of the former Fox News journalist point to signs she's turned to the plastic surgeon's knife more than once to do some personal enhancements.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has changed in many ways
Kimberly Guilfoyle got her first taste of political life when she met and married Gavin Newsom, and then supported his successful San Francisco mayoral run. Their youth and fashion sense prompted Harper's Bazaar (via SFGate) to dub them "one of the most glamorous political unions since Jack and Jackie [Kennedy]." Guilfoyle seemed to project a more liberal viewpoint as a correspondent for "Good Morning America" and "Anderson Cooper 360," and she came out in support of her husband's backing of legalizing gay marriage. At the time, Guilfoyle presented a professional style with understated makeup, business suits, chic shags, and off-the-face 'dos, as seen here.
Around the time she divorced Newsom, Guilfoyle joined Fox News and began espousing more conservative views. By the time she began dating Donald Trump Jr., she had become a full-fledged MAGA supporter with words of contempt for the Democratic policies of states like California, where her ex is now governor. Her look has changed, too. In addition to her often inappropriate outfits, Guilfoyle opts for a more dramatic and severe makeup palette. But the shape of her eyes and nose also appear different, her cheekbones are more pronounced, and her mouth seems unnaturally enlarged. Responses to various Guilfoyle posts on X (formerly Twitter) include the question, "What's wrong with your mouth? What did you do to it?" Another exclaimed, "Kimberly Guilfoyle has had some seriously bad plastic surgery. Damn... I remember her from the days when she was on Nancy Grace and looked beautiful."
Kimberly Guilfoyle took an ironic potshot at Nancy Pelosi
While Kimberly Guilfoyle has plenty of fans who rave about her appearance, others feel the years (or, they speculate, the doctors) haven't been kind to her. As one person noted on X, "Kimberly Guilfoyle is starting to look like a cautionary tale on too much plastic surgery." Others make unkind comparisons to Cruella de Vil, the Bride of Frankenstein, and "her boyfriend's second stepmother," among others.
Ironically, Guilfoyle has made at least one jab of her own at a public figure's looks. During a 2022 interview with Newsmax (via Daily Mail), she railed against the media's positive coverage of prominent Democrats. "When you see like Andrea Mitchell fawning over [Nancy] Pelosi," she said. "Pelosi lying — what's left of her face — off about Biden's accomplishments and legislative achievements..." That set off a pot-vs-kettle storm on Twitter (as X was known then) about the apparent hypocrisy. One wrote, "It's hilarious how Kimberly Guilfoyle is attacking Nancy Pelosi on her use of Plastic Surgery when she herself had so many operations done to the point where she doesn't look anything like she used to."
But one respondent urged critics to look beyond the surface. "Plenty to diss Kimberly Guilfoyle about, but leave her face out of it," she said. "Women are damned if they age naturally, damned when they fall into the trap of plastic surgery to stave that off. We can't win. Rip her on all the legit stuff, leave off her looks."