Kimberly Guilfoyle Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Kimberly Guilfoyle has transformed herself numerous times over the years: She's been a model, a prosecutor, a news host, and a mayor's wife, among other achievements. Eventually, she also became the fiancée of former first son Donald Trump Jr. However, there's a faction of Guilfoyle watchers who think she may have done a wee bit too much transforming. Looking at photos of Guilfoyle over the years, it would appear she doesn't look the same as she once did, and folks online are suspecting she had some help with that.

In some cases, judicious Photoshopping may have been involved. At an April 2024 charity event, an unedited snap of Guilfoyle stood out from the glossy ones she posted on Instagram. The unretouched pic showed clear signs of aging on her neck — not uncommon for a 55-year-old woman — but the ones Guilfoyle posted showed no wrinkling, age spots, or other blemishes on any part of her face or further down. In truth, most of the photos she shares show that flawless complexion even the best foundation can't provide.

But photo editing can only do so much. Critics of the former Fox News journalist point to signs she's turned to the plastic surgeon's knife more than once to do some personal enhancements.