How Melania Trump Responds To Donald's Alleged Infidelities By Barely Saying Anything At All

Allegations of infidelity in the marriage of Donald and Melania Trump have swirled for years. Most famously, Donald was accused of cheating with adult film actor Stormy Daniels in July 2006 after Melania had given birth to their son Barron Trump in March 2006. In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Donald's attorney, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 election, with Donald reportedly reimbursing Cohen after being elected. Melania didn't respond immediately to the claims, though her nonverbal response sent a strong message.

According to some who were close to Melania, the former model seemingly wanted to shame her husband, likely to mirror the public scrutiny she faced amid the Daniels scandal. In the February 2024 book, "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady," New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers alleged that in an act of defiance, Melania stood her husband up for a pre-planned trip overseas shortly after the Daniels payment scandal surfaced. While Melania did not confirm this move was in relation to her husband's drama, her press secretary Stephanie Grisham is sure it was.