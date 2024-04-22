How Melania Trump Responds To Donald's Alleged Infidelities By Barely Saying Anything At All
Allegations of infidelity in the marriage of Donald and Melania Trump have swirled for years. Most famously, Donald was accused of cheating with adult film actor Stormy Daniels in July 2006 after Melania had given birth to their son Barron Trump in March 2006. In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Donald's attorney, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 election, with Donald reportedly reimbursing Cohen after being elected. Melania didn't respond immediately to the claims, though her nonverbal response sent a strong message.
According to some who were close to Melania, the former model seemingly wanted to shame her husband, likely to mirror the public scrutiny she faced amid the Daniels scandal. In the February 2024 book, "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady," New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers alleged that in an act of defiance, Melania stood her husband up for a pre-planned trip overseas shortly after the Daniels payment scandal surfaced. While Melania did not confirm this move was in relation to her husband's drama, her press secretary Stephanie Grisham is sure it was.
Melania allegedly retreated to Mar-a-Lago in wake of the Stormy Daniels scandal
While First Ladies are expected to stand in solidarity with their president husbands during times of turmoil, Melania Trump seemed to require distance after the Stormy Daniels drama surfaced. She, along with Stephanie Grisham, boarded a flight to Mar-A-Lago without her husband. Grisham reportedly told "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady" author Katie Rogers, "I think she was pissed at [Donald] Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off."
Melania would eventually speak out about the allegations in an interview with ABC News in October 2018. Though she may have initially wanted to embarrass Donald, according to sources, she assured the media that her marriage was fine and that they loved one another. Still, it appeared Melania was trying not to focus on reports surrounding Donald and Daniels. "I have much more important things to think about and to do," she told ABC News' Tom Llamas.
There has been speculation that Melania is rumored to be planning a quiet divorce
After President Joe Biden secured the presidential vote in November 2020, rumors were flying that Melania Trump would finally leave her marriage. Ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman told the Daily Mail in November 2020, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce," adding that she feared what Donald Trump might do if she left him while still in office.
In January 2024, another source suggested to the National Enquirer that the Trumps are remaining together for the sole purpose of helping him secure re-election. Despite being absent for much of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Melania may be required to take the stand in his criminal case surrounding the alleged falsifying of documents to cover-up his payment to Stormy Daniels. No matter what the outcome might be, it seems that Melania is not interested in sharing her intimate feelings or plans surrounding her husband's cheating allegations or their possible split. Nevertheless, there are several signs that the Trumps' romance is on the rocks.