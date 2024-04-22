Tom Cruise Was Star Of Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party (After Ignoring Suri's Milestone 18th)

On April 18, 2024, a photo was snapped of Suri Cruise looking adorably grown up on her 18th birthday. The pic was taken in New York City, where she currently resides with her mom, Katie Holmes. Tom Cruise's relationship with Holmes has been rocky since long before their contentious 2012 divorce, especially given his ongoing ties to the Church of Scientology. And, for the past while, Tom seemed to be on the outs with Suri, too. The "Mission Impossible" star made his priorities clear when he didn't bother to travel across the pond from the U.K. to celebrate his daughter's milestone birthday.

However, according to insider info passed on to the Daily Mail, Tom's absence from Suri's celebration may have been what the birthday girl really wanted. "Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer," the source revealed, adding, 'He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything. She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother."

If this accurately represents their family dynamics, then perhaps the A-lister chose to spend the weekend partying with friends to distract himself from his increasingly tough relationship with his daughter. And, while things may remain frosty between Tom and Suri, he was at least able to spend the weekend celebrating the Beckhams and burying the rumored hatchet with them. Hopefully, there will be more mended relationships in the future.