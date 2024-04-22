Tom Cruise Was Star Of Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party (After Ignoring Suri's Milestone 18th)
Tom Cruise was front and center at Victoria Beckham's milestone 50th birthday notably just a few days after snubbing his own daughter's big day. On April 20, 2024, the former Spice Girl and fashion designer celebrated turning 50 in style with a blowout bash featuring a star-studded guest list. Amidst a sea of celebrities, Tom reportedly stole the show thanks to his attention-grabbing dance moves. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star arrived at Oswalds, a private club in London, to attend the glitzy affair dressed to the nines in a full tuxedo. Once the party really got going, Tom reportedly showed off his unexpected breakdancing skills. One source even informed the Daily Mail that "People were absolutely dumbfounded" by the committed performance.
While he may seem like a particularly unexpected star to steal the spotlight at a party hosted by Victoria and David Beckham, these A-listers actually go way back. In fact, Tom has been pals with the Beckhams for over two decades. However, after enjoying a close friendship for years, there were rumors of a feud that apparently destroyed their relationship following a mysterious fight that occurred sometime in 2013. Although they didn't avoid each other in the ensuing years, the trio reportedly wasn't as close. Clearly, though, Tom's friendship with the couple is all patched up these days, and he was sure to make it known to the world by celebrating Victoria's birthday in a big way. This did, however, make fans wonder why he didn't do the same for Suri Cruise.
It was undoubtedly a strange choice to attend the party and skip Suri's
On April 18, 2024, a photo was snapped of Suri Cruise looking adorably grown up on her 18th birthday. The pic was taken in New York City, where she currently resides with her mom, Katie Holmes. Tom Cruise's relationship with Holmes has been rocky since long before their contentious 2012 divorce, especially given his ongoing ties to the Church of Scientology. And, for the past while, Tom seemed to be on the outs with Suri, too. The "Mission Impossible" star made his priorities clear when he didn't bother to travel across the pond from the U.K. to celebrate his daughter's milestone birthday.
However, according to insider info passed on to the Daily Mail, Tom's absence from Suri's celebration may have been what the birthday girl really wanted. "Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer," the source revealed, adding, 'He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything. She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother."
If this accurately represents their family dynamics, then perhaps the A-lister chose to spend the weekend partying with friends to distract himself from his increasingly tough relationship with his daughter. And, while things may remain frosty between Tom and Suri, he was at least able to spend the weekend celebrating the Beckhams and burying the rumored hatchet with them. Hopefully, there will be more mended relationships in the future.