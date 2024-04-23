Kate Middleton Skipped An Important Ceremony To Help Prince George Through A Major Milestone

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales', dedication to their children is obvious in so much of what they do. But one place their devotion to their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, really shines through is when it comes to finding that balance between work and home life.

We saw that on full display back in September 2023 when it was announced that Kate Middleton wouldn't be tagging along on a trip to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize Awards. People confirmed before William (who actually founded the awards) jetted off that he'd be making the trip without his spouse, as Kate decided to stay home in the U.K. to help George because he had exams at school. William confirmed that was the case in November 2023 as he spoke on stage to those who had gathered for the annual event. "I should mention Catherine is very sorry she can't be here, she's helping George through his first set of major exams," William said (via Daily Mail).

That wasn't the only Earthshot-related event Kate missed that year, though. Kate also didn't join William for a brief September 2023 trip to New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. That was for a very similar reason, as People noted the two like to make it so one of them is home with their kids whenever they can.