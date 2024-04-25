Who Is Prince George's Godfather, The Duke Of Westminster?

In many Christian traditions that include the practice of infant baptism, the role of a godparent is to serve as a mentor and guide for a child as they grow and begin their faith journey. Over time, the title of godparent expanded beyond a religious context and is often used to distinguish a special bond between a child and a trusted adult who has agreed to take a particular interest in their health, wellness, and happiness.

While most parents who adhere to variations of this tradition typically ask two individuals to serve as their child's godparents, the British royal family has their own way of going about this matter. Queen Elizabeth II was given seven godparents, King Charles III was christened with eight, while both Prince William and Prince Harry have half a dozen godparents each. The same rule applies to the next generation of royals. Prince William's firstborn, Prince George, has seven godparents, one of whom is one of the richest men in the United Kingdom: Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster.

Grosvenor's status as one of Prince George's godparents is unsurprising, given his impressive title and long-standing relationship with the royal family, but a closer look at the young duke's life shows that he is more than just a rich aristocrat. Grosvenor is known by people of all ranks as an unassuming, grounded, and charitable person with a steady work ethic and aspirations to do good for his community.