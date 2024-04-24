Henry Cavill And Natalie Viscuso Have A Low-Key Relationship
Rumor has it that every time Henry Cavill confirms he's taken, if you listen closely you can hear the sound of a million hearts breaking. Even though the "Man of Steel" star has kept his personal life fairly private over the years, he doesn't necessarily hide his partners from the public eye. And, while Cavill's dating history isn't a secret, especially given that he's been linked to plenty of fellow celebrities, including Gina Carano of "The Mandalorian" fame and Kaley Cuoco, who is best known for her role as Penny in "The Big Bang Theory," Cavill is no stranger to falling for a normal person.
For that matter, the actor's current beau is a non-famous figure, though she does have her foot in the entertainment industry: TV executive Natalie Viscuso. The couple made their public debut in April 2021, when the Daily Mail caught them strolling around London hand in hand. Just days later, Cavill and Viscuso took their relationship to social media, making it Instagram official. They posted the same photo of them playing chess, with the "Argylle" star lovingly gazing into his lady's eyes. However, although they're not trying to hide from the spotlight and have no problem declaring their love publicly, Cavill and Viscuso have mostly chosen to keep their relationship low-key.
Little is known about the origins of their romance
Despite both parties keeping the details largely under wraps, what we do know about Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso's relationship is that it may have taken root in a professional setting. Viscuso, who previously acted as the vice president of Legendary Entertainment, a production company involved in the making of two of Cavill's films — "Man of Steel" and "Enola Holmes" — likely crossed paths with the actor through her work. However, the exact circumstances of their initial meeting remain unknown.
Unfortunately, the downside of keeping your relationship relatively quiet as a celebrity is the inevitable gossip. Shortly after going public with their romance, Cavill found himself the subject of various rumors on social media, which the actor directly addressed on his Instagram account. Although Cavill didn't explicitly mention the particular speculation he was fed up with, the "Justice League" star penned a lengthy caption under a photo of himself and Viscuso, suggesting it was about their relationship.
"To you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop," Cavill wrote, adding, "I am very happy in love and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me." Despite their evident frustration with the backlash, Cavill and Viscuso have offered us brief glimpses into their life together. In addition to several shared interests, the couple is reportedly expecting a baby together as of 2024.
The couple is staying quiet about their pregnancy
Henry Cavill shifted his focus from addressing rumors about his personal life to more important matters since he's preparing to be a father. The actor subtly confirmed the news during the New York premiere of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," his 2024 Guy Ritchie movie. While chatting with "Access Hollywood," Cavill gushed that he was thrilled about becoming a dad, confirming, "Natalie [Viscuso] and I are both very excited about it." He also teased, somewhat surprisingly given how tight-lipped they've been about their romance thus far, "I'm sure you'll see much more of that."
Although the "Enola Holmes" star didn't disclose any further details about his girlfriend's pregnancy, given Viscuso's noticeable baby bump in photos snapped in April 2024, the TV executive could give birth by the end of the year. While the couple hasn't opened up about the experience, Cavill previously shared his fatherhood aspirations in a 2017 interview with Men's Health UK. "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running around after them," he enthused, quipping, "I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling around like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.'"
The A-lister also expressed concern he was getting a bit old to have kids, so it's even sweeter that they're expecting. Viscuso, on the other hand, has remained mum about her pregnancy, both in real life and online. Despite social media sleuths pointing out her growing bump as early as January 2024, she chose not to respond to the questions flooding her Instagram posts.