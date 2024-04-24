Henry Cavill And Natalie Viscuso Have A Low-Key Relationship

Despite both parties keeping the details largely under wraps, what we do know about Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso's relationship is that it may have taken root in a professional setting. Viscuso, who previously acted as the vice president of Legendary Entertainment, a production company involved in the making of two of Cavill's films — "Man of Steel" and "Enola Holmes" — likely crossed paths with the actor through her work. However, the exact circumstances of their initial meeting remain unknown.

Unfortunately, the downside of keeping your relationship relatively quiet as a celebrity is the inevitable gossip. Shortly after going public with their romance, Cavill found himself the subject of various rumors on social media, which the actor directly addressed on his Instagram account. Although Cavill didn't explicitly mention the particular speculation he was fed up with, the "Justice League" star penned a lengthy caption under a photo of himself and Viscuso, suggesting it was about their relationship.

"To you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop," Cavill wrote, adding, "I am very happy in love and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me." Despite their evident frustration with the backlash, Cavill and Viscuso have offered us brief glimpses into their life together. In addition to several shared interests, the couple is reportedly expecting a baby together as of 2024.