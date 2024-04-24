Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Photographer? Meet The Woman Behind Her Glossy Instagram Pics
Like so many of us, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has a carefully curated selection of photos of herself on her Instagram page. Unlike the rest of us, she has a professional photographer to take at least some of the fancy pics. In a post from December 2023, she shouted out Madison Buff for taking her picture for her "Impact Wealth" magazine cover shoot. Buff didn't have to go far to photograph Guilfoyle; both women live in Palm Beach, and the photo shoot was at Mar-a-Lago.
Along with the magazine spread, Buff has taken pictures of Guilfoyle at a number of fundraisers, including what Buff said was one of her favorite pics of Donald Trump's future daughter-in-law. Buff's also been tagged as the photographer in some other pictures of Guilfoyle at a fundraiser she hosted in April 2024. However, a seemingly unedited photo of Guilfoyle was shared on Instagram from the same event, which has since been deleted, didn't tag Buff and seemed to show the contrast between the professionally edited version of Guilfoyle and the regular photo.
Madison Buff's passion for photography started in Hawaii
While she now lives in Palm Beach, Florida, Madison Buff grew up in Hawaii, where she fell in love with photography at the age of 11. Along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Madison Buff has photographed other Palm Beach socialites, including Jackie Siegel, who you may know better as "The Queen of Versailles" from the 2012 documentary of the same name.
Buff returned to Hawaii to get married in a ceremony on the beach in June 2022 in what looks like a picture-perfect setting. She has also been able to return to her home state for work. On her official Instagram page for her photography company Buff Media, she's included some photos she's taken with Hawaii's beautiful scenery as the backdrop.
Buff has also used social media to give some insight into her process as a photographer. In a post from a photo shoot in Costa Rica, she referred to herself as a "holistic photographer" and said, "With every photo session, I surrender to the magical energy that surrounds me, allowing it to guide and inspire my artistry."
Madison Buff is a big believer in the power of energy and spirituality
It seems like energy is a big thing in Madison Buff's life. In an interview with Impact Wealth, her spiritual side and appreciation for sound and Reiki healing were noted. She's also a fan of manifestation. Perhaps she manifested being able to photograph Kimberly Guilfoyle at Mar-a-Lago? If so, it certainly seems to have worked.
Along with her work as a photographer, Buff has reportedly worked as a life coach. As for her educational background, she graduated from Lynn University with a Bachelor's degree in advertising in 2020. She posted a cute cute pic with her husband for her graduation ceremony, which was celebrated in 2021. Like so many, the Lynn University event for the class of 2020 was delayed because of COVID-19.
Buff's other accomplishments include competing as Mrs. Palm Beach in the 2023 Mrs. Florida America Pageant, and she shared a TikTok video of being crowned Mrs. Florida International. Before she got married, she was also a "Miss Florida" competitor.