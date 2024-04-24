Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Photographer? Meet The Woman Behind Her Glossy Instagram Pics

Like so many of us, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has a carefully curated selection of photos of herself on her Instagram page. Unlike the rest of us, she has a professional photographer to take at least some of the fancy pics. In a post from December 2023, she shouted out Madison Buff for taking her picture for her "Impact Wealth" magazine cover shoot. Buff didn't have to go far to photograph Guilfoyle; both women live in Palm Beach, and the photo shoot was at Mar-a-Lago.

Along with the magazine spread, Buff has taken pictures of Guilfoyle at a number of fundraisers, including what Buff said was one of her favorite pics of Donald Trump's future daughter-in-law. Buff's also been tagged as the photographer in some other pictures of Guilfoyle at a fundraiser she hosted in April 2024. However, a seemingly unedited photo of Guilfoyle was shared on Instagram from the same event, which has since been deleted, didn't tag Buff and seemed to show the contrast between the professionally edited version of Guilfoyle and the regular photo.