The View's Joy Behar Once Took A Photo With Lara And Eric Trump (& She Wasn't Happy About It)

Given that ABC's "The View" has seen its fair share of controversial moments, from arguments that went way too far to heaps of controversial remarks, the ladies who sit at the hot topic-discussing table surely don't need any more drama in their lives.

However, when it comes to Joy Behar and the Trumps, drama seems to be inevitable. Behar has been with the popular talk show since 1997 (excluding the two-year break she took from 2013 to 2015) and is not shy about voicing her political opinions on the air, even when they're bound to raise eyebrows. She has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and has never been the one to play it cool. In 2022, Behar couldn't contain her intense emotions when discussing one of Donald's lawsuits and once even called him "one of the most dangerous people of [her] lifetime to ever be in the Oval Office" while on the air (via YouTube). Interestingly, Behar's animosity isn't exclusive to the former POTUS; it appears to extend to the rest of his family.

In an April 2024 episode of "The View," as shared by the Daily Mail, Behar reluctantly admitted that she once took a photo with Eric and Lara Trump, Donald's third child and his wife. "I saw the picture, and I thought, 'I have to go into rehab now,'" she quipped, making sure to clear the air about the circumstances of the photo op.