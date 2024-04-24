The View's Joy Behar Once Took A Photo With Lara And Eric Trump (& She Wasn't Happy About It)
Given that ABC's "The View" has seen its fair share of controversial moments, from arguments that went way too far to heaps of controversial remarks, the ladies who sit at the hot topic-discussing table surely don't need any more drama in their lives.
However, when it comes to Joy Behar and the Trumps, drama seems to be inevitable. Behar has been with the popular talk show since 1997 (excluding the two-year break she took from 2013 to 2015) and is not shy about voicing her political opinions on the air, even when they're bound to raise eyebrows. She has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and has never been the one to play it cool. In 2022, Behar couldn't contain her intense emotions when discussing one of Donald's lawsuits and once even called him "one of the most dangerous people of [her] lifetime to ever be in the Oval Office" while on the air (via YouTube). Interestingly, Behar's animosity isn't exclusive to the former POTUS; it appears to extend to the rest of his family.
In an April 2024 episode of "The View," as shared by the Daily Mail, Behar reluctantly admitted that she once took a photo with Eric and Lara Trump, Donald's third child and his wife. "I saw the picture, and I thought, 'I have to go into rehab now,'" she quipped, making sure to clear the air about the circumstances of the photo op.
Joy Behar seemed confused when recalling the photo
As "The View" panelists discussed the impact of being linked to controversial political figures, Joy Behar felt compelled to bring up the time she rubbed shoulders with none other than the Trump family. In an attempt to clarify that the snapshot with spouses Lara and Eric Trump, which isn't publicly available, wasn't politically motivated, Behar emphasized, "This [was] before [Donald Trump] became president; it was the correspondents' dinner. [Barack] Obama was in charge" (via the Daily Mail). Despite no criticism from her co-hosts, Behar continued defending herself. "Anybody who knows me knows where I stand on this. So, the picture with Eric Trump is meaningless."
Judging by Behar's horrified reaction to the photo, it appears she doesn't remember taking it. However, given that the Trump family didn't gain significant political attention until Donald announced his presidential candidacy in 2015, it's no wonder the veteran co-host might not have paid attention when posing for the snapshot. Furthermore, while the exact year Behar attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner remains unclear, it evidently took place way before Donald and the rest of his family got on her bad side. Interestingly, this wasn't Behar's first jab at Lara and Eric on "The View," and she spared no feelings when previously talking about the two.
The View co-host has a penchant for insulting Lara and Eric Trump
Joy Behar's political leanings are hardly subtle, and she'll take any opportunity to make her feelings about the Trumps known. Despite being no stranger to taking harsh aim at Lara and Eric Trump, Behar's photo-op remarks pale in comparison to her earlier comments.
Mere weeks before she discussed the photo she once took with Lara and Eric, Behar heavily mocked Lara's appearance during another segment of "The View." Reacting to a clip of Lara's interview with NBC, as reported by Decider, Behar opted to focus on Lara's pout rather than her words. "She speaks out of both sides of her lips," Behar quipped, eliciting a wave of laughter from the audience and her co-hosts. After seemingly giving the insensitive comment a second thought, Behar asked, "Was that wrong of me?" Judging by her track record with the Trumps, it's safe to assume that it was a hypothetical question.
Additionally, in September 2023, Behar took her seasoned criticism of the Trump clan to a new level, subtly implying that Eric is not the sharpest tool in the shed. During a conversation about one of Donald Trump's legal verdicts, Behar asked her co-host Sunny Hostin to simplify the verdict's explanation in a way that "Eric Trump can understand it," insinuating that he would struggle with grasping it otherwise (per The Wrap). While Behar's evidently not a Trump supporter, she appears to get a special kick from going after Lara and Eric.