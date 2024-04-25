Times Gisele Bündchen's Skin Looked So Good We Couldn't Tell Whether She Was Wearing Makeup

Gisele Bündchen is one of the most prolific supermodels in the world, and one of the most iconic things about the Brazilian native outside of her career is her dedication to caring for her skin. While the former Victoria's Secret Angel definitely rocks a full face of makeup for runway events, red carpets, and various celebrity engagements, she also frequently goes barefaced — especially in her social media photos. While the jury is out on whether or not Bündchen regularly incorporates a tinted moisturizer into her routine, she's been open about the tactics she employs to help her skin look its best on its own.

During a 2022 interview with Vogue France, the "Devil Wears Prada" alumna emphasized the importance of consuming natural foods, drinking a lot of water, and getting plenty of rest to help nurture a flawless complexion. Additionally, she attributes the use of coconut oil as a makeup remover for a supermodel glow, layering serums and moisturizers for plump and hydrated skin, and fostering an overall positive mindset. "Because beauty is not limited to what you put on the surface of the skin, but also what you decide to bring to your body and your mind," she said. Bündchen's multifaceted skin care regimen is certainly paying off. Her seemingly barefaced complexion looks so dang good that sometimes the world genuinely can't tell if she's makeup-free or not.