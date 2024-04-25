Times Gisele Bündchen's Skin Looked So Good We Couldn't Tell Whether She Was Wearing Makeup
Gisele Bündchen is one of the most prolific supermodels in the world, and one of the most iconic things about the Brazilian native outside of her career is her dedication to caring for her skin. While the former Victoria's Secret Angel definitely rocks a full face of makeup for runway events, red carpets, and various celebrity engagements, she also frequently goes barefaced — especially in her social media photos. While the jury is out on whether or not Bündchen regularly incorporates a tinted moisturizer into her routine, she's been open about the tactics she employs to help her skin look its best on its own.
During a 2022 interview with Vogue France, the "Devil Wears Prada" alumna emphasized the importance of consuming natural foods, drinking a lot of water, and getting plenty of rest to help nurture a flawless complexion. Additionally, she attributes the use of coconut oil as a makeup remover for a supermodel glow, layering serums and moisturizers for plump and hydrated skin, and fostering an overall positive mindset. "Because beauty is not limited to what you put on the surface of the skin, but also what you decide to bring to your body and your mind," she said. Bündchen's multifaceted skin care regimen is certainly paying off. Her seemingly barefaced complexion looks so dang good that sometimes the world genuinely can't tell if she's makeup-free or not.
Sipping tea sans makeup
In October 2023, Gisele Bündchen shared a stunning photo on Instagram in which she was cradling a mug of tea on a scenic balcony, looking like a beachside beauty. The post detailed her love of drinking tea and her favorite varieties, but her breathtaking natural appearance stole the show. While it's hard to tell if the supermodel was wearing makeup or not, she was definitely donning very light coverage if anything.
Her bronzed skin was radiant, with a sun-kissed blush peeking through on her cheeks and over the bridge of her nose. Bündchen's freckles also made themselves apparent under the tropical sun, and her lips looked rosy and natural, as opposed to being sharply defined by a lip liner. The former Victoria's Secret Angel looked to have possibly filled in her eyebrows very minimally for added definition, but her sparkling ocean eyes seemed bare of product. Based on her even, flawless complexion with her freckles on display, it seems likely that the runway icon was wearing a tinted moisturizer, but it's entirely possible that her skin care game is so impressive that her skin genuinely looks that amazing itself.
Fresh-faced baby snuggles
While visiting her family in September 2023, Gisele Bündchen snapped a ton of photos to document her memories and share a few with her Instagram following. One photo in the carousel post captured the "Devil Wears Prada" actress holding a baby and taking a selfie, and Bündchen's natural beauty shined through in the sweet moment. She may have been wearing tinted moisturizer, a bit of undereye concealer, and a sun-kissed blush, but she also might just look that flawless barefaced. With her eyes free of product, her freckles peeking out, and her eyebrows looking simply brushed toward her temples, it's possible that Bündchen was completely makeup-free — or she was sporting another very light coverage look to mimic a bronzed glow supplied by the sun.
Bare-skinned birthday girl
In July 2022, Gisele Bündchen and her fraternal twin sister Patricia Bündchen celebrated their birthday with a girls' brunch outing. The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared a candid snap of herself and Patricia enjoying a spread of gourmet food and beverages, and her Instagram caption thanked her followers for the birthday wishes. Gisele added, "I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love."
Both Bündchen women looked potentially makeup-free — Gisele's complexion was even and glowing as usual, and her cheeks and nose were pink, presumably from a suntan. She didn't seem to be wearing any eye product, but she might have been sporting a tinted lip balm and lightly filled-in eyebrows. As always, the "Taxi" alum's skin care game is so good that it's difficult to determine whether she was barefaced or wearing a tinted moisturizer. Either way, it's undeniable that she wanted her natural beauty to shine through on this occasion.
Freckled Father's Day selfies
In celebration of her father's birthday in May 2022, Gisele Bündchen penned a sweet tribute for her dad on Instagram alongside an adorable selfie. "We are all so lucky to have such an amazing father," the supermodel wrote. She added, "I wish you have many, many years of life to enjoy, carry out your projects, play the guitar, sing and dance with us! Love you so much!" The accompanying photo shows Bündchen with her arm around her dad and her forehead pressed to the side of his face. While it's difficult to discern whether or not she's wearing makeup, it wouldn't be surprising if her natural appearance is just the work of great skin care.
Signs of a makeup-free face include slight hyperpigmentation above her eyebrow and across her upper lip, in addition to the smattering of freckles across her nose. Bündchen could be wearing a tinted moisturizer and cream blush, or she could simply be sun-kissed and on top of her skin care regimen. It looks like she might have swiped a thin coat of mascara on her lashes and lightly filled in her brows, but again, it's entirely plausible that her facial features are simply that stunning on their own. She has long been heralded as one of history's most beautiful supermodels, after all.
Relaxing and reading without a wink of makeup
"I have always loved reading, but since becoming a mom, losing myself in a book has become a luxury," Gisele Bündchen wrote in a January 2022 Instagram post. She continued, "It's time to get back to it, and to give myself this nourishment." She listed her current read — "Women Who Run With the Wolves" by Clarissa Pinkola Estés — along with several of her favorite books, but as usual, her social media following may have been more interested in what she does to achieve such a stunning natural glow and spotless complexion.
Bündchen's signature radiant rose-toned blush, plump pink lips, and flawless bronzed skin were on display as she lounged on an outdoor couch with one of her pups, and her bright, blue eyes looked free of makeup. Her sandy-colored brows were perfectly arched, and whether they stood sculpted on their own or with the assistance of an eyebrow pencil, the world will never know. One thing we do know? Bündchen should be the certified poster girl for natural beachside beauty.
Looking gorgeous in the garden
Nutrition is a major part of Gisele Bündchen's healthy lifestyle, and it's undoubtable that eating well certainly contributes to her beautiful complexion. In an October 2021 Instagram post, the runway model shared a glimpse of her garden, and she embodied effortlessly ethereal natural beauty once again. With her honey-colored mane in a messy (yet gorgeous) braid, a buttery yellow top chicly hanging off one shoulder, and an all-over bronzed glow from the sun's rays, Bündchen managed to make picking lettuce look casual yet glamourous.
The even complexion of the supermodel's arms and chest supplies rather convincing evidence that her face really does look that flawless without makeup. A pink flush colored the "Nourish" author's cheeks and nose while the rest of her face looked unblemished and bronzed. Bündchen's lips looked plump and hydrated, her eyebrows groomed but natural, and her eyes vibrant without the aid of any makeup products.
Basking in the golden hour glow
While the sun's golden hour rays cast an ethereal glow on a September 2020 day, Gisele Bündchen enjoyed a little R&R with one of her dogs. The fashion model shared a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram, which showed her leaning on the pup's shoulder as the pooch nestled into the crook of her arm. Bündchen's sandy locks were pulled into a messy updo, and she wore a cozy rose-colored cardigan — and she was, again, convincingly makeup-free. Freckles appeared across the cookbook author's forehead, nose, and cheeks, suggesting she was barefaced.
As usual, the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose were radiant and rosy, and her eyebrows looked shaped but free of product. Bündchen's eyelashes appeared to possibly have the slightest bit of mascara on them, but it's also possible that her lashes are naturally that dark, or she had them tinted. Either way, her natural beauty was very apparent.
Makeup-free mom life during quarantine
Gisele Bündchen shares three kids with her ex-husband, Tom Brady — a son named Benjamin, a daughter named Vivian, and a stepson named Jack whom she's known since birth — and she showed a glimpse of their home life during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine in a June 2020 Instagram post. "Lunch is ready! (Hair not so much)," the mom of three joked in her caption. Looking like she had just come inside from lounging around the pool, Bündchen's caramel locks were pulled into a messy bun, and her baby hairs stuck out in charming coils around her head.
Her face seemed free of makeup, and even a few lovable wrinkles could be spotted on her forehead. The supermodel's cheeks and nose were slightly less sun-kissed than they seem in other bare-skinned photos, but both still radiated a glowing flush. Her rosy lips had a hydrated sheen to them as if she recently applied a balm or gloss, and her brows were structured but natural as usual. As in the previous photo, Bündchen's eyelashes looked like they had a very light coat of mascara or a subtle tint — but maybe her thick, dark lashes were a blessing from her Brazilian roots.
Yes to furry friends, no to foundation
In a May 2020 Instagram photo of herself and her dogs, Gisele Bündchen's freckles were popping more than ever. Lazing on an outdoor couch with a big pup lying in front of her and a little pooch tucked between her shoulder and neck, the fresh-faced dog mom looked as happy and radiant as could be. Her nose freckles were especially pronounced, but dainty sunspots could be seen across her entire face as well.
The former Angel looked naturally bronzed, with rosy color sweeping across her hairline, cheeks, nose, and chin. Bündchen's eyebrows were superbly shaped as usual, either with the assistance of brow product or from a naturally thick array of hair. Her eyelashes seemed to be bare, but the supermodel had a few wispy lashes extending from the outer corners of her eyes, which suggested she may have been wearing lash extensions at the time. All in all, it seems pretty likely that Bündchen was sporting a makeup-free face for this sweet quarantine cuddle sesh.
Barefaced and effortlessly beautiful
Gisele Bündchen is clearly a fan of a good ol' selfie — take this stunning March 2020 Instagram post, for example. While basking in the sun's golden rays, the supermodel softly smiled for the camera and had the world questioning, once again, whether she was makeup-free or not. Her freckles weren't as apparent as in other instances, but considering the glowing wash of light may have blurred out these finer details, it's hard to say whether Bündchen was wearing a tinted moisturizer.
If she was sporting face makeup, it was a minimal coverage product. Her rosy cheeks and sun-kissed nose were still showing through any skin-blurring product. The "Devil Wears Prada" alum's lips looked hydrated but product-free, and her eyebrows seemed shaped but natural. As in the previous photo, Bündchen may have had eyelash extensions applied in the early months of 2020 — the lashes at the outer corners of her eyes are a bit longer and wispier than bare lashes usually are. In any case, her appearance was at least a play on natural beauty, of which the iconic runway model has plenty.
Serving skin while watching soccer
In a June 2018 Instagram post, Gisele Bündchen gave her social media followers a peek at what her version of a lazy day at home looks like. In this case, she was snuggling with two of her small dogs while cheering on her home country's soccer (or football, to those outside of America) team. The supermodel captioned the photo of her wearing a Brazil football club T-shirt, "Torcida organizada!! Vai Brasil!!!" which translates to "Cheerleading is organized!! Go Brazil!!!" Beyond the literal translation, "torcidas organizadas" refers to Brazil's football fans and originates from the Portuguese verb "torcer," which means "to wring." In the 1930s, Brazilian women commonly wore scarves to football matches, and many would wring the fabric when they were feeling particularly nervous or excited during a game. Thus, "torcer" took on a new meaning — "to root for" — and the Brazilian football fanbase name "torcidas organizadas" was born.
Bündchen looked effortlessly gorgeous with her honey-highlighted hair cascading around her in waves and her bronzed complexion matte and blemish-free. She had a very faint pink flush across the center of her face, and her rosy lips looked plump and hydrated with a slight sheen, possibly from lip balm. Her eyes seemed free of makeup — and lash extensions — and her brows looked natural but structured as usual. If this is what lazy day beauty looks like, sign us up.
Glowing with Jane Goodall
The only thing that could be cooler than a celebrity embracing a makeup-free lifestyle is a celeb going barefaced with the legendary Jane Goodall — and that's exactly what Gisele Bündchen did in September 2016. The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared a precious selfie with the iconic anthropologist on Instagram, and she captioned the post, "What an inspiring woman! Thank you Jane @janegoodallinst for all that you are and for all that you do to make the world a better place." Goodall was glowing with a twinkle in her eye, as was Bündchen with her signature sun-kissed complexion and naturally beautiful facial features. Lip balm, brow gel, and the faintest tinted moisturizer would be the only products we'd guess the environmentalist model was wearing, if anything at all.