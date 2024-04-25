Kate Middleton And King Charles' Dual Cancer Diagnoses Had One Major Benefit For Prince William

William, Prince of Wales, has reportedly found a silver lining in his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his father, King Charles III's, cancer diagnoses. The concurrent medical conditions have supposedly helped better William's infamously distant relationship with his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles. According to Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," he and William never bore any ill feelings towards Camilla but the boys understandably weren't exactly on board with the idea of their dad marrying her.

They pleaded with Charles to keep her as just his partner, but as we all know, it was to no avail. Over the years, William and Camilla always appeared to share a rather formal relationship as they made official appearances together, and things supposedly weren't all that different behind closed doors. In royal author Angela Levin's book "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort," she wrote that the prince never grew close to his mother-in-law, asserting, "She was more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings."

Levin added, "She tried to be encouraging rather than influential," (via InStyle). Given all this, it's unsurprising that the prince reportedly didn't see her as a matriarchal figure to his own children. "William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children," Levin clarified. The royal biographer also noted that his words didn't really faze Camilla, and she remained rather distant from William's three kids. However, in the aftermath of the family's health battles, Camilla stepped up to the plate to help shoulder more royal responsibilities, and William developed a newfound respect for her.