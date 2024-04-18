What Prince William's Relationship With Mother-In-Law Carole Middleton Is Really Like
William, Prince of Wales', relationship with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, seems to have strengthened considerably following Catherine, Princess of Wales' devastating cancer diagnosis. According to the Daily Mail, Carole got in some quality time with her family by spending Easter 2024 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Norfolk. Later in the month, an onlooker told the tabloid that they spotted Carole and William at a pub together. The source recalled that the pair didn't seem interested in creating a big fuss about their presence and kept a low profile.
It's no wonder that Carole wanted to catch some downtime with her son-in-law because she has reportedly been putting her best foot forward to help William and Kate Middleton during what is undoubtedly a trying time for them. In March 2024, an insider gushed to The Independent about how she was holding the fort down. "Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty," they noted. "She's come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news."
The source also claimed that the princess' mom was a tremendous help to her grandkids. While the media storm around them persisted, Carole offered the little ones plenty of emotional support, helping them find some semblance of normalcy by taking them to their school games. Likewise, People reported that Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, were dropping their grandchildren off at school to help them stay consistent with their education.
Prince William sees Carole Middleton as a second mother
While speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner confirmed that Prince William had finally found a strong maternal presence in his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton. After William's own mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, passed away, he looked to Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles for affection but the two never managed to forge a strong bond. In fact, Pelham Turner believes that the royal family is full of individuals who are unable to openly express their emotions. Carole is a breath of fresh air with her optimistic personality and strong maternal energy. In her, William found a degree of normalcy after a less-than-ordinary life.
Similarly, royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun that the prince understood healthy family dynamics after he saw Catherine, Princess of Wales' loving household. Levin also explained how Kate Middleton's mom did her part in welcoming William to the family. "Carole relieved William of such burdens by accepting him for who he was rather than what he was," she asserted. "She made him feel secure, comfortable, and protected and he didn't have to worry about what he said or be responsible for her emotions."
Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe even claimed to The Mirror that Carole treats the Prince of Wales like one of her own kids. Kate's close bond with her family was a huge green flag for William in the early days of their relationship because he had always yearned for something similar.
The prince felt guilty about a promise he made to his in-laws
In August 2023, Omid Scobie, a controversial royal author and close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, released "Endgame," a shocking tell-all book that offered insights into the dark side of the royal family. "Endgame" contained several accusations that didn't paint Kate Middleton in the best light and brought harsh criticism. According to The Mirror, a BBC correspondent told OK! magazine that as the media storm raged on, Prince William reportedly kept thinking back to the promise he made to Carole and Michael Middleton when he married their daughter.
"William feels guilty and angry because he promised Kate's parents that he would protect and look after her," the correspondent divulged. They elaborated that the Prince of Wales felt it was unfair to subject his wife to such negativity for simply marrying into the royal family. Since Carole reportedly played a bigger part in Kate and William's romance than we initially knew, she may have mentally prepared her daughter for some of the challenges Kate would face along the way.
In December 2023, royal expert Christopher Andersen clarified to Fox News Digital, "The truth is that Carole Elizabeth Goldsmith Middleton always had sky-high social ambitions, not just for Kate but for all of her three children." The princess' mom reportedly nudged her in William's direction by asking Kate to attend St. Andrews instead of Edinburgh University as she had originally intended. Andersen reasoned that Carole urged her daughter to switch universities after she learned that the Prince of Wales would join the St. Andrews cohort in 2001.