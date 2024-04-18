What Prince William's Relationship With Mother-In-Law Carole Middleton Is Really Like

William, Prince of Wales', relationship with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, seems to have strengthened considerably following Catherine, Princess of Wales' devastating cancer diagnosis. According to the Daily Mail, Carole got in some quality time with her family by spending Easter 2024 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Norfolk. Later in the month, an onlooker told the tabloid that they spotted Carole and William at a pub together. The source recalled that the pair didn't seem interested in creating a big fuss about their presence and kept a low profile.

It's no wonder that Carole wanted to catch some downtime with her son-in-law because she has reportedly been putting her best foot forward to help William and Kate Middleton during what is undoubtedly a trying time for them. In March 2024, an insider gushed to The Independent about how she was holding the fort down. "Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty," they noted. "She's come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news."

The source also claimed that the princess' mom was a tremendous help to her grandkids. While the media storm around them persisted, Carole offered the little ones plenty of emotional support, helping them find some semblance of normalcy by taking them to their school games. Likewise, People reported that Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, were dropping their grandchildren off at school to help them stay consistent with their education.