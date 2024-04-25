What We Know About Valerie Bertinelli's Writer Beau
Valerie Bertinelli's life profoundly proves the old adage: "When one door closes, another opens." Following an incredibly tumultuous period, which included the death of her ex-husband, rockstar Eddie Van Halen, in 2020, and a messy divorce from Tom Vitale just two years later, Bertinelli turned over a new leaf. Even though the actor was initially hesitant to start dating again after her second marriage crumbled, Bertinelli found herself unexpectedly presented with a new, wide-open door in the form of a budding romance with a former friend.
After parting ways with Vitale, Bertinelli confirmed that she would "be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of [her] life alone" during an appearance on "Today." She elaborated, "I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past." Despite her initial reluctance, fate had different plans for the "Hot in Cleveland" star, as she found love again shortly thereafter.
Following weeks of speculation and some good-natured teasing, Bertinelli finally debuted her new beau on Instagram in April 2024, revealing him to be writer Mike Goodnough. "I am Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend, and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I've ever pecked out," Goodnough wrote in a post on his Substack, Hoarse Whisperings. Here's what we know about Bertinelli's new writer beau and their budding, yet undeniably sweet, relationship.
Mike Goodnough is a witty writer with a penchant for photography
Judging by his online activity, Mike Goodnough is a passionate writer with a terrific sense of humor. In the weeks leading up to Valerie Bertinelli confirming his identity, Goodnough had his fair share of fun with the rumors on his Instagram. He jokingly referenced the speculation in multiple posts, including one where he posed with Bertinelli's People cover story from April 2024, in which the actor opened up about their relationship. "Long flights are a great time to catch up on your reading," the writer quipped in the caption (via Instagram).
Both on Instagram and in his Substack posts, Goodnough acknowledges that he's a father. Although he didn't delve into specifics about his child, Goodnough noted that he has one son, much like Bertinelli. While it appears he resides on the East Coast, possibly in New York City based on several of his posts, Goodnough hasn't let distance deter him from visiting his new lady. In an April 2024 Instagram post, the writer shared that he flew to Los Angeles to spend some quality time with the "One Day at a Time" star on her birthday.
Other than having a way with words, Goodnough also likes to showcase his photography skills on Instagram. His bird-centric snapshots suggest that he is an avid birdwatcher and enjoys spending time in nature. Bertinelli, meanwhile, can't stop gushing about their blossoming romance.
The couple was friends long before things turned romantic
Despite Valerie Bertinelli never being the same after her divorce from Tom Vitale, she eventually found happiness with a new man. "It's a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," she reflected on her budding romance with Mike Goodnough in an interview with People, deadpanning, "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog." The "Boston Legal" star got in touch with Goodnough on Instagram years before their relationship turned romantic. As she clarified, "It was strictly platonic, but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar."
When the actor initially announced that she was involved with a then-mystery man, Bertinelli acknowledged that her connection with Goodnough was nothing like her past relationships. "I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have crossed paths with him," she gushed to USA Today. It's safe to say that Goodnough feels the same way, as he sang Bertinelli's praises in a Substack post proudly confirming their relationship. "I just adore her. I'm so glad we're together," he penned affectionately. While many details of Bertinelli and Goodnough's romance remain mostly under wraps, we hope to see more of them.