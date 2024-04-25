What We Know About Valerie Bertinelli's Writer Beau

Valerie Bertinelli's life profoundly proves the old adage: "When one door closes, another opens." Following an incredibly tumultuous period, which included the death of her ex-husband, rockstar Eddie Van Halen, in 2020, and a messy divorce from Tom Vitale just two years later, Bertinelli turned over a new leaf. Even though the actor was initially hesitant to start dating again after her second marriage crumbled, Bertinelli found herself unexpectedly presented with a new, wide-open door in the form of a budding romance with a former friend.

After parting ways with Vitale, Bertinelli confirmed that she would "be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of [her] life alone" during an appearance on "Today." She elaborated, "I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past." Despite her initial reluctance, fate had different plans for the "Hot in Cleveland" star, as she found love again shortly thereafter.

Following weeks of speculation and some good-natured teasing, Bertinelli finally debuted her new beau on Instagram in April 2024, revealing him to be writer Mike Goodnough. "I am Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend, and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I've ever pecked out," Goodnough wrote in a post on his Substack, Hoarse Whisperings. Here's what we know about Bertinelli's new writer beau and their budding, yet undeniably sweet, relationship.