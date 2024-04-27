The Comedian Michelle Obama Once Sent Praising Fan Mail To

The following article includes mentions of miscarriage.

Former first lady Michelle Obama knows how to dole out a compliment that would make anyone feel incredibly special — case in point, a video posted on X, formally known as Twitter, for her friend Beyoncé following the release of the singer's "Homecoming" film started with: "Hey, queen! Girl, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all, and doing it flawlessly." Beyoncé isn't the only star who has gotten glowing commendations from Obama, however. Comedian and "Always Be My Maybe" actor Ali Wong has also been on the receiving end of Obama's kind words.

While talking about Wong on Instagram for Women's History Month 2023, Obama called Wong "one of my favorite comedians" and raved about Wong's comedic talents. She described watching Wong's comedy special "Baby Cobra" and said: "Throughout the special, she struts the stage at seven and a half months pregnant, wearing a body-hugging dress and red horn-rimmed glasses, appearing fantastically and almost defiantly female while delivering a raunchy, no-holds-barred monologue about everything from race to motherhood. She manages to be fierce and real all at once. To riveting effect, she shows us her whole self." Obama then reminded her Instagram followers to follow Wong's footsteps and be themselves always.

While being interviewed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in April 2023, Wong talked about that social media shout-out and the amazing experience of receiving a letter from Obama a few years prior.