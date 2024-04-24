New Snap Of Ellen DeGeneres Makeup-Free Has Us Doing A Double Take
Former television personality Ellen DeGeneres has always been known for her laid-back, natural approach to makeup, but as she pursues her latest endeavor of flipping luxury mansions for multi-million-dollar profits since announcing her show was ending in 2021, she's been enjoying a more stripped-back look than ever. The 66-year-old was recently spotted in Montecito, California, rocking a completely bare face, making her almost unrecognizable while on the town.
DeGeneres kept her clothing casual, too, wearing a navy hoodie featuring a photo of neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. While not visible in the image, the back of the hoodie features the words "bigger than your art" in large, capital red letters. "Basquiat" is written below in large, capital, white letters. The "Ellen Degeneres Show" host has worn the hoodie before, including in a video published to an Ellen DeGeneres fan Facebook page in 2021.
The casual look was completed with a pair of light gray sweatpant joggers and sneakers. DeGeneres' golden blonde hair was unstyled and swept across her brow (a stark contrast from the head-turning new look she debuted a few years back). Even without makeup, our attention was immediately drawn to the television personality's striking, light blue eyes.
Ellen DeGeneres has always been an advocate for stripped back makeup looks
The shot of a makeup-free Ellen DeGeneres running errands in Montecito proves that even minimal cosmetics can make a big impact. Although DeGeneres doesn't typically go full-on glam, she usually sports soft eye makeup that brings out her bright blue eyes, blush, and a glossy lip. Otherwise, DeGeneres relies on a comprehensive skincare routine to keep her look fresh and vibrant from the inside out.
In 2021, DeGeneres partnered with Victoria Jackson to launch Kind Science, an age-positive skincare line for all skin types. "I feel best in my own skin when my skin feels hydrated and clean and fresh and smooth and bright — all the things Kind Science does to it," DeGeneres told E! News in 2021. The show host praised the Kind Science products and their ability to "give you that clean feeling like you're getting everything out — dirt, makeup, pollution, that look of regret from drinking too much the night before, everything."
If the photo of DeGeneres in Montecito are any indication, her approach to skincare is definitely working. Despite not having any makeup on, the former television star's skin was clear, and her cheeks were rosy — well-deserved laugh lines and eye crinkles and all.