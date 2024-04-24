New Snap Of Ellen DeGeneres Makeup-Free Has Us Doing A Double Take

Former television personality Ellen DeGeneres has always been known for her laid-back, natural approach to makeup, but as she pursues her latest endeavor of flipping luxury mansions for multi-million-dollar profits since announcing her show was ending in 2021, she's been enjoying a more stripped-back look than ever. The 66-year-old was recently spotted in Montecito, California, rocking a completely bare face, making her almost unrecognizable while on the town.

DeGeneres kept her clothing casual, too, wearing a navy hoodie featuring a photo of neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. While not visible in the image, the back of the hoodie features the words "bigger than your art" in large, capital red letters. "Basquiat" is written below in large, capital, white letters. The "Ellen Degeneres Show" host has worn the hoodie before, including in a video published to an Ellen DeGeneres fan Facebook page in 2021.

The casual look was completed with a pair of light gray sweatpant joggers and sneakers. DeGeneres' golden blonde hair was unstyled and swept across her brow (a stark contrast from the head-turning new look she debuted a few years back). Even without makeup, our attention was immediately drawn to the television personality's striking, light blue eyes.