Hallmark's Lacey Chabert And Kimberly J. Brown Have An Enduring Hollywood Friendship
Relationships come and go, so it's always nice to have a lasting friendship that stands the test of time. Hallmark stars Lacey Chabert and Kimberly J. Brown have one such bond. They became friends when they were young actors. In 2017, Chabert posted a throwback picture on Instagram of herself and Brown with their friend, Jessica Cila, alongside a present-day photo and confirmed how they all originally got close. Per her caption: "We met many years ago when we were all in Les Miserables on Broadway together." The "Mean Girls" star sweetly added, "So thankful that we are still friends. Love you both to pieces [heart emoji]."
On Brown's birthday, in November 2020, Chabert shared a selfie of the two of them at Disneyland wearing sparkly Minnie Mouse ears. She gushed, "We've known each other since 1991 and I've been truly blessed by her friendship ever since." The actor also, naturally, shared birthday well-wishes. In March 2022, Brown posted a selfie with Chabert and fellow actor Kellie S. Jackson (née Williams) from "Family Matters." They judged a costume contest at 90s Con, since their acting careers took off in that decade (Chabert starred in "Party of Five" and Brown in "Halloweentown"). Their collaborations go far beyond convention appearances, however.
Brown and Chabert appeared in a Hallmark film together
Longtime friends Lacey Chabert and Kimberly J. Brown shared the screen in "Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder." The mystery film was the second in the "Crossword Mysteries" series developed by Hallmark, starring Chabert and fellow Hallmark stalwart Brennan Elliott. In an Instagram post teasing "Proposing Murder," Chabert revealed that Brown was in the movie alongside her and referred to their background as Broadway child actors playing Cosette in "Les Miserables" once again.
"It was so nice to have the opportunity to work together again," she enthused. In January 2023, Brown posted the same behind-the-scenes shot on Facebook for a throwback post. In it, the Disney alum is notably wearing a wedding dress, since her character gets married at the end of the movie (spoiler alert!). Brown's caption also acknowledged her upcoming real-life wedding. In June 2023, she mentioned her Hallmark collaboration with Chabert once more — and the part her longtime friend would play in her big day.
During an interview that took place at the Lili Bridals shop, Brown recalled, "I got married in a Hallmark 'Crossword Mysteries' movie with my best friend Lacey Chabert, who actually was here watching me try on my real dress, who's going to be in my wedding." The actor added, "But, yeah, it's much less stressful doing it in TV, because everybody just gets you dressed and you know, you're told where to stand," (via CBS News).
Chabert threw a bridal shower for her longtime BFF
Kimberly J. Brown's husband is Daniel Kountz, with whom she actually appeared in the hit sequel "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge." In March 2024, shortly before their wedding, Lacey Chabert planned a sweet bridal shower for Brown. The former child star shared a selfie with Chabert on Instagram and raved about her in the caption, singling out Chabert's hard work and loyalty over the years. Brown noted, "I wouldn't be where I am in my life today without this lady so thank you, Lace, for not only creating the most special shower, but also being such a source of love, inspiration, strength, and uncontrollable laughter in my life. I love you forever."
The "Mean Girls" star shared a video compilation on Instagram showing how the bridal shower was put together. It included clips of flower arrangements, before-and-after shots of the event space, and snapshots and videos from the party itself. Chabert captioned it: "Kim is a truly wonderful person. Her friendship has blessed my life since I was about 8 years old and I love her dearly!" She also gave everyone else who pitched in a shout-out for their contributions. Brown thanked her profusely in a comment and complimented her party planning abilities, which Hallmark unveiled in Chabert's unscripted show about surprise parties.
Brown and Kountz got married on April 19, 2024, and of course, Chabert was there supporting Brown as a bridesmaid. On this evidence, being friends for over three decades clearly means they're each other's ride-or-dies for life.