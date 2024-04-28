Hallmark's Lacey Chabert And Kimberly J. Brown Have An Enduring Hollywood Friendship

Longtime friends Lacey Chabert and Kimberly J. Brown shared the screen in "Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder." The mystery film was the second in the "Crossword Mysteries" series developed by Hallmark, starring Chabert and fellow Hallmark stalwart Brennan Elliott. In an Instagram post teasing "Proposing Murder," Chabert revealed that Brown was in the movie alongside her and referred to their background as Broadway child actors playing Cosette in "Les Miserables" once again.

"It was so nice to have the opportunity to work together again," she enthused. In January 2023, Brown posted the same behind-the-scenes shot on Facebook for a throwback post. In it, the Disney alum is notably wearing a wedding dress, since her character gets married at the end of the movie (spoiler alert!). Brown's caption also acknowledged her upcoming real-life wedding. In June 2023, she mentioned her Hallmark collaboration with Chabert once more — and the part her longtime friend would play in her big day.

During an interview that took place at the Lili Bridals shop, Brown recalled, "I got married in a Hallmark 'Crossword Mysteries' movie with my best friend Lacey Chabert, who actually was here watching me try on my real dress, who's going to be in my wedding." The actor added, "But, yeah, it's much less stressful doing it in TV, because everybody just gets you dressed and you know, you're told where to stand," (via CBS News).