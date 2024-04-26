The Unexpected Role Prince William Took On At His Wedding To Kate Middleton

Planning a wedding takes work no matter who you are, but when you're a royal, it becomes even more of an all-hands-on-deck situation. Such was the case for the wedding of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2011. In addition to his role of "proud groom," William took on one more unexpected role during his big day: hairstylist's assistant.

Kate Middleton's hairdresser, Richard Ward, spoke to People in 2020 about the spontaneous moment he shared with the prince. Ward was refreshing Kate's hair for her slightly less formal (but still incredibly chic) reception look, but when the time came for him to show his now-royal client the back of her fancy blowout, all he could find was an incredibly heavy antique mirror.

"I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and [William] just said, 'Let me give you a hand,' and I said, 'No, no, honestly,' but he took one end, and I've got the other, and we're shuffling along with this mirror. He's great. He really is," Ward recalled.