Times William And Kate's Daughter Charlotte Proved She Was A Master Of Royal Rules

As the child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte has been studying royal protocol from a very young age. "It would probably begin with simple training like how to shake hands and curtsy around the age of two," Myka Meier, founder of Beaumont Etiquette, explained to Cosmopolitan. For Charlotte, this type of instruction is an ongoing part of her home life, so she's had ample opportunities to practice her skills.

Among the long list of royal rules she needs to follow, Charlotte has had to become proficient with waving to large groups. Not just any hand movement will do, either. The signature "royal wave" is meant to be a practical way to wave frequently and comfortably for extended periods of time. Although each member of the family adds their own creative flair, "It's a vertical hand with a slight twist from the wrist, a classy affair that oozes decorum but doesn't get too excitable," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter informed ABC News.

Given a number of significant events in her lifetime like Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, the late queen's funeral, and King Charles III's coronation, Charlotte has been able to publicly demonstrate what she's learned in private. While Charlotte's not afraid to be sassy, she also knows how to rein it in to meet the demands of decorum. Here are some occasions where the princess' royal etiquette has been outstanding.