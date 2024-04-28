Meghan Markle Had Already Broken One Critical Royal Rule When She Married Prince Harry

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lived a much different life than what is traditionally seen with most royals. Before walking down the aisle on May 19, 2018, she was a working actor, who landed roles in multiple productions across film and television. As part of her career, Meghan regularly signed autographs, which is notably a forbidden act that royals are strongly against. In May 2016, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted by celebrity autograph company TopPix greeting fans and handing out autographs in New York City, breaking this critical rule (although she wasn't technically royal yet).

During this time, Meghan was still appearing on the hit legal drama "Suits," which she starred in for seven seasons. Therefore, the duchess was no stranger to interacting with the show's fans. In January 2018, months before her wedding and her final appearance on "Suits," Meghan penned a short, handwritten note for a young supporter. Though she didn't sign her name, the duchess did jot down the child's name with a heart and a smiley face. While this was her reality as an actor, even after exiting the show Meghan continued to hand out the keepsake when asked, seemingly never adopting the no-autograph policy.