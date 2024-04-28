How Does Vanessa Trump Feel About Kimberly Guilfoyle? Here's What We Know

In an August 2018 interview with The Washington Post, Kimberly Guilfoyle revealed that she and Donald Trump Jr. had first met at least a decade before they started dating. Apparently, they initially connected through mutual friends and stayed in touch because their respective eldest children attended the same school. Over the years, they were photographed together on multiple occasions, but always in the presence of Vanessa Trump. Notably, Guilfoyle was married to Eric Villency at the time.

Despite the unconventional dynamic of a friend dating one's ex-husband, Vanessa didn't seem to have a problem with it. When Guilfoyle faced criticism for her relationship with Donald Jr., including calls for her dismissal from Fox News, Vanessa decided to step in. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vanessa reposted Don Jr.'s tweet condemning the backlash against Guilfoyle and wrote, "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don." She continued, "We've been separated for over [nine] months and respect each other's decisions [and] privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our [private] lives!"

Guilfoyle, on the other hand, refrained from making any public statements about Vanessa. Still, their amicable relationship was evident when they were seen standing next to each other at Ivana Trump's funeral in 2022, proving there's no bad blood between them.