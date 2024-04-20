What We Know About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship With Ex-Husband Eric Villency

Kimberly Guilfoyle was compared to Jackie Kennedy while married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, and her December 2020 engagement to former President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., promises to link her to yet another weighty last name. But in between these two relationships, Guilfoyle married her second husband, Eric Villency, who gave her a different kind of title: mom.

Eric Villency and Kimberly Guilfoyle's short-lived marriage began in May 2006, just under three months after Guilfoyle's divorce from Governor Newsom was finalized. Five months after that, Villency and Guilfoyle welcomed their first and only child into the world: a son named Ronan Anthony Villency, born on October 4, 2006.

The former Fox News correspondent and furniture heir called it quits a few years later, finalizing their divorce in the summer of 2009. However, Guilfoyle and Villency have maintained what appears to be a positive, supportive relationship with one another for the sake of co-parenting their young son.