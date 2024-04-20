What We Know About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship With Ex-Husband Eric Villency
Kimberly Guilfoyle was compared to Jackie Kennedy while married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, and her December 2020 engagement to former President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., promises to link her to yet another weighty last name. But in between these two relationships, Guilfoyle married her second husband, Eric Villency, who gave her a different kind of title: mom.
Eric Villency and Kimberly Guilfoyle's short-lived marriage began in May 2006, just under three months after Guilfoyle's divorce from Governor Newsom was finalized. Five months after that, Villency and Guilfoyle welcomed their first and only child into the world: a son named Ronan Anthony Villency, born on October 4, 2006.
The former Fox News correspondent and furniture heir called it quits a few years later, finalizing their divorce in the summer of 2009. However, Guilfoyle and Villency have maintained what appears to be a positive, supportive relationship with one another for the sake of co-parenting their young son.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Villency started and left their relationship in similar ways
Former Fox News correspondent Kimberly Guilfoyle and New York furniture heir Eric Villency were introduced to one another on a blind date facilitated by photographer Patrick McMullan in October 2005. While few details are known about the specifics of their date, it must've been successful, as the pair were engaged by Christmas.
Notably, both Guilfoyle and Villency were fresh out of breakups when they went on their first date. Guilfoyle's divorce from California Governor Gavin Newsom was still in the process of being finalized when she went on that fateful blind date. Meanwhile, Villency had just called it quits with his ex-girlfriend, makeup mogul Olivia Chantecaille.
After Guilfoyle and Villency split in 2009, the television personality kept a fairly low profile, romantically speaking. Villency, however, quickly moved on to a relationship with Swedish jewelry designer Caroline Fare. The couple married in an '80s-themed wedding at Eau Palm Beach in December 2013 before divorcing in 2017. Guilfoyle's next public relationship was in 2018 with then-White House advisor Donald Trump Jr., who was in the process of finalizing his divorce from Vanessa Trump.
The couple was with child when they wed in a tropical destination wedding in 2006
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Villency married on May 27, 2006, in a tropical ceremony at Sandy Lane Resort in St. James, Barbados. The bride was five months pregnant at the time. An anonymous source close to the couple said that their marriage plans were set in motion before the couple knew they were pregnant, while others claimed (via People), "[The baby] was the worst-kept secret in town."
Regardless of whether Guilfoyle and Villency's pregnancy played any part in their decision to marry, the son they share has kept the pair connected since splitting ways in the late 2000s. Guilfoyle and Villency split time with their only child, Ronan Anthony Villency, who is featured on both of their social media accounts, enjoying quality family time in the outdoors, at the dinner table, and at sporting events.
In February 2023, The List spoke to New Jersey divorce lawyer Christina Previte, who broke down Guilfoyle's second divorce for us. Previte said that while the high-profile couple likely abided by a prenup the heir-turned-designer had in place before the wedding, it's likely that Guilfoyle still received child support payments from her second ex-husband. In May 2018, Guilfoyle praised Villency in an Instagram post, writing, "Very proud of Ronan's dad for an amazing interview and career!"