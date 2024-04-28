Inside Tiffany Trump's Friendship With Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan has been embroiled in some celebrity feuds throughout her career. However, she has been buddy-buddy with one member of the Trump family — Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples. After the couple divorced, she lived in California with her mother. How Tiffany and Lohan met is unknown, but an insider told People it was in 2017.

Although Lohan and Tiffany's friendship is not highly publicized, Lohan called Tiffany "a really sweet girl. Nice person" in a June 2018 interview with The New York Times. They've also spent some time together. A post on X, formerly Twitter, from April 2018 included a reposted screenshot of one of their Facetime calls with a third friend, which had first been posted on an Instagram story. In June 2018, another screenshot from a different call was shared on Instagram. Posted initially on socialite and fashion designer Andrew Warren's Instagram story, the screenshot showed a call with Andrew, his mother Marcy Warren, Tiffany, and Lohan with the caption "Planning mykonos."

The vacation spot was likely chosen because the "Freaky Friday" actor opened the Lohan Beach House Mykonos.