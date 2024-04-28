Inside Tiffany Trump's Friendship With Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan has been embroiled in some celebrity feuds throughout her career. However, she has been buddy-buddy with one member of the Trump family — Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples. After the couple divorced, she lived in California with her mother. How Tiffany and Lohan met is unknown, but an insider told People it was in 2017.
Although Lohan and Tiffany's friendship is not highly publicized, Lohan called Tiffany "a really sweet girl. Nice person" in a June 2018 interview with The New York Times. They've also spent some time together. A post on X, formerly Twitter, from April 2018 included a reposted screenshot of one of their Facetime calls with a third friend, which had first been posted on an Instagram story. In June 2018, another screenshot from a different call was shared on Instagram. Posted initially on socialite and fashion designer Andrew Warren's Instagram story, the screenshot showed a call with Andrew, his mother Marcy Warren, Tiffany, and Lohan with the caption "Planning mykonos."
The vacation spot was likely chosen because the "Freaky Friday" actor opened the Lohan Beach House Mykonos.
Some thought Tiffany Trump would be in Lindsay Lohan's reality show
Tiffany Trump's Mykonos trip did happen. In July 2018, Lindsay Lohan shared a now-deleted photo on Instagram of herself, Tiffany, and Andrew Warren in Mykonos together. There was also some behind-the-scenes content uploaded to Warren's Instagram story of Lohan helping style Tiffany's hair.
Some other photos of Lohan and Tiffany together in Mykonos were shared on social media and then taken down. There were rumors that the reason was due to Tiffany's father, then-President Donald Trump. Or, potentially because of Lohan's position as a spokesperson for Lawyer.com, based on a since-deleted comment Lohan reportedly made on one of Warren's posts: "Did @lawyer_com and @realdonaldtrump approve of this? Why would you post this?" Other rumors were that Tiffany would be featured in Lohan's reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," and the removed posts were to avoid spoilers.
Lohan's Instagram page doesn't show photos from that far back, and when Tiffany shared pictures from her Greece trip on Instagram, Lohan wasn't in sight. It also doesn't seem like Tiffany appeared in the MTV reality show, but her trip to Mykonos proved beneficial for a personal reason.
Tiffany Trump met her future husband at Lindsay Lohan's club
Lohan Beach Club Mykonos may need to change its name to include a mention of Cupid. Tiffany Trump met her now-husband, Michael Boulos, at Lindsay Lohan's Mykonos club. The couple seemed to meet during Trump's summer 2018 trip because their relationship went public in January 2019. While speaking with People that month at the premiere of her reality show, Lohan said, "I wasn't there when they met." She continued, "I know him ... and I know her ... but I don't know what happened." The "Irish Wish" actor said she was "friendly" with Trump but hadn't known Boulos for long after shared friends introduced them.
Trump and Boulos had a stunning wedding in 2022 and partially have Lohan to thank. However, besides the brief insight into their summer in Mykonos, there isn't much else known about Lohan and Trump's friendship. The status of the Lohan Beach House Mykonos is unclear as well. In 2019, it was rumored to be shut down, but its website and Instagram are still active as of this writing, and a post from March 2024 implied they were closed but would be reopening in the near future.