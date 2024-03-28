A Look Back At Lindsay Lohan's Biggest Celeb Feuds

Trouble seemingly follows Lindsay Lohan, whose life is already filled with tragic details, wherever she goes. The former child actor wedged her way into our hearts with Lohan's adorable dual performance in "The Parent Trap." Sadly, once she grew up, the actor's life took a turn for the worse as she battled substance abuse, familial problems, and intense media scrutiny. As a result, the "Mean Girls" star's career derailed, and she unfortunately wasn't nearly as successful as her immense talent should've allowed her to be.

Nonetheless, Lohan continued to sporadically book gigs and even landed herself a panelist spot on the Aussie version of "The Masked Singer" in 2019. However, her time on the show wasn't as drama-free as she likely expected. Wendall Sailor, a contestant from the reality series, accused Lohan of being unprofessional while speaking on fellow panelist Jackie O'Henderson's "The Kyle & Jackie O' Show." Sailor recalled one occasion when he had already endured a long day on set, and just as he was about to give his final performance, Lohan took an hour-long dinner break. So, he had to wait until 10 p.m. to finally perform.

During a subsequent episode, O'Henderson revealed that Lohan wasn't best pleased that she didn't defend her when Sailor spoke negatively about the actor. So, their previously good-natured relationship was temporarily fractured, but the radio host confirmed that they eventually mended fences. It seems like Lohan doesn't have much space for the celeb feuds that once consumed her life, which might also be why she remains on good terms with the subject of her most iconic one.