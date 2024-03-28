A Look Back At Lindsay Lohan's Biggest Celeb Feuds
Trouble seemingly follows Lindsay Lohan, whose life is already filled with tragic details, wherever she goes. The former child actor wedged her way into our hearts with Lohan's adorable dual performance in "The Parent Trap." Sadly, once she grew up, the actor's life took a turn for the worse as she battled substance abuse, familial problems, and intense media scrutiny. As a result, the "Mean Girls" star's career derailed, and she unfortunately wasn't nearly as successful as her immense talent should've allowed her to be.
Nonetheless, Lohan continued to sporadically book gigs and even landed herself a panelist spot on the Aussie version of "The Masked Singer" in 2019. However, her time on the show wasn't as drama-free as she likely expected. Wendall Sailor, a contestant from the reality series, accused Lohan of being unprofessional while speaking on fellow panelist Jackie O'Henderson's "The Kyle & Jackie O' Show." Sailor recalled one occasion when he had already endured a long day on set, and just as he was about to give his final performance, Lohan took an hour-long dinner break. So, he had to wait until 10 p.m. to finally perform.
During a subsequent episode, O'Henderson revealed that Lohan wasn't best pleased that she didn't defend her when Sailor spoke negatively about the actor. So, their previously good-natured relationship was temporarily fractured, but the radio host confirmed that they eventually mended fences. It seems like Lohan doesn't have much space for the celeb feuds that once consumed her life, which might also be why she remains on good terms with the subject of her most iconic one.
She had a highly publicized feud with Paris Hilton
Before Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton's feud kicked off in 2006, they appeared to be on reasonably good terms. Everything changed when the "Freaky Friday" star was rumored to be dating Hilton's ex, Stavros Niarchos. A few days after news of their supposed romance broke, the press caught the socialite walking with her friend, Brandon Davies. While he loudly made disgusting comments about Lohan's body and net worth, Hilton simply laughed along with him.
In a subsequent interview with Elle, Lohan confirmed that she had no intentions of watching the clip and made a dig at her former friend's infamous sex tape by quipping, "Obviously, she's very comfortable making videos." A few months later, paparazzi supposedly caught Lohan saying, "Paris is a c***" but when they confronted her, the actor completely denied it (via YouTube). Things were looking up for their friendship in 2009, as Lohan informed Glamour that they had met up and even spoke highly of the "Stars Are Blind" songstress (via Digitial Spy).
However, when a homeless woman thought she was Lohan as she was donating jewelry to her on a 2011 episode of "The World According To Paris," Hilton snarked, "If I was Lindsay, I'd be stealing the earrings, not giving them away," according to Us Weekly. The sassy remark seemingly alluded to Lohan's grand theft charge in Venice for stealing jewelry. But during a 2022 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," the "House of Wax" star reiterated that they had buried the hatchet and moved past their petty and petulant rivalries.
Her feud with Hilary Duff started because of a man
Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff's tumultuous relationship issues began when Lohan started dating the "Lizzy McGuire" star's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. While speaking to CNBC in 2005, Carter explained, "I was dating [Hilary] for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay," (via Us Weekly). However, he soon ended things with the "Irish Wish" star too, and got back together with Duff, only to call it quits again shortly after.
Even when the pop star wasn't seeing either of them, the two women continued their beef regardless. Lohan and Duff appeared in a weirdly silent stand-off for years as they kept attending each other's movie premieres. Then, when the "Just My Luck" star hosted "Saturday Night Live," she poked fun at Duff by getting Rachel Dratch to play an exaggerated version of her. Lohan also jokingly dubbed herself Duff's nemesis and centered the act around mending fences.
The "Cheaper By The Dozen" star told Access Hollywood, "I wasn't honored. I don't think it's an honor to be made fun of on Saturday Night Live." Duff continued, "I'm not here to talk bad about her like she talks bad about me all the time," (via PopSugar). However, she reportedly banned Lohan from attending the July 2004 premiere of "A Cinderella Story." Previously, there were reports that Lohan had called Duff's co-star, Chad Michael Murray, to speak negatively about her. But finally, in 2007, Duff told People that she had made her peace with Lohan and revealed they had hung out a few times.
Lohan had a short-lived rivalry with Kim Kardashian
In 2018, Kim Kardashian was accused of cultural appropriation after posting a photo of herself on Instagram with Fulani braids in an attempt to replicate Bo Derek's hairstyle in "10." While Lindsay Lohan has been far more vocal about her feuds in the past, she couldn't seem to wrap her head around Kardashian's style, so the actor simply wrote, "I am confused," under a repost of the pic, per The Independent.
The SKIMS owner has never been one to back away from a fight, so she clapped back with: "You know what's confusing [...] your sudden foreign accent," referring to Lohan's inconsistent accent through the years. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, the "Falling For Christmas" star explained that her accent changed on the basis of where she was living and filming at the time and who she was working with.
Lohan also directly addressed her comments about Kardashian's post during a 2019 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", clarifying, "I love Kim, so I was just confused by the braids because she just had a baby." The actor added, "And, I don't know. We're friends." Lohan also pointed out that she was on good terms with the whole Kardashian family and praised Kris Jenner's cameo in Ariana Grande's "Thank U Next" music video, which was inspired by "Mean Girls." It seems they have put their feud behind them because the duo was all smiles when they ran into each other at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
The actor also butted heads with Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence
While discussing her workaholic tendencies during a 2015 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Jennifer Lawrence joked that she often felt "Lindsay Lohan-grade exhaustion, but without any drugs or alcohol" at the end of the day. Lindsay's younger sister, Aliana Lohan, wasn't a big fan of the remark, so she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her disappointment. The "Herbie Fully Loaded" star replied to her sibling's words and added a Maya Angelou quote about standing strong in the face of hatred.
Despite Lindsay and her mom, Dina Lohan's, previously complicated relationship, she also publicly stood up for her daughter. In a statement released to Entertainment Tonight, Dina expressed her disappointment in Lawrence for making Lindsay the butt of the joke. Years later, in 2019, Lindsay made an unprovoked comment about Zendaya after seeing her light-up Met Gala gown. Under a photo of the dress, the actor gushed about Claire Danes' take on a similar outfit in 2016 and wrote, "I don't know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever," (via Page Six).
While her comment angered fans, Zendaya took the high road while addressing them in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. "I didn't feel hurt by it and it didn't make me sad because I have no idea what that person is going through," she reasoned. "Maybe in some strange way, that comment made them feel better that day. People are only negative because negativity is eating away at them," (via Seventeen).
She didn't get along with Paul Schrader while they were working together
Director Paul Schrader and star Lindsay Lohan didn't exactly have the best time working together on "The Canyons." In a 2013 interview with The New York Times, Schrader claimed that he had fired her from the film after she failed to attend a meet-up with her co-star, James Deen. After the director let Lohan know that she was off the project and they already had another actor in mind, she came to his hotel and searched for Schrader by knocking on every door.
Although he refused to see her, the filmmaker claimed he could hear her crying outside. However, Schrader later offered Lohan the role again because the production team still believed she could do a better job than the other actor they had on standby. The "Taxi Driver" writer acknowledged that Lohan wasn't his favorite talent to work with because she splurged on production-sponsored lunches, was tardy, and sometimes didn't bother showing up to work at all.
At one point Lohan's friend, Gavin, told the director that she wasn't too happy about the prospect of shooting a sex scene with Deen, an adult film star, but ultimately ended up going through with the 14-minute take. In a 2018 interview with The Times, Lohan revealed that James Franco was initially supposed to play the part. Before they shot the extended sex scene, Schrader reportedly took his clothes off in an attempt to make her feel comfortable enough to disrobe.