Who Are Charles Spencer's 7 Children?

The following article mentions struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is not exactly known for having a happy home life. The younger brother of the late Princess Diana, Charles Spencer once described his upbringing to The Times as "agonising and horrible." He suffered through his parents' divorce at a young age, and Diana was a constant source of support during this challenging time. Later, when Diana died, he was left heartbroken.

Unfortunately, Charles Spencer's family life only grew more difficult as he got older. Following Diana's wedding to the future King Charles III, Charles Spencer was thrust into the spotlight. This, ultimately, put a strain on his first marriage to model Victoria Lockwood. Later, in his second marriage to Caroline Freud, Charles Spencer is rumored to have had an affair with an American television presenter. Luckily, the earl's third marriage to Karen Spencer, Countess Spencer seems to be quite happy.

However, Charles Spencer's respective relationships with his seven children haven't all been smooth sailing. Of the four children from his first marriage — Lady Kitty Spencer, Lazy Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp – two have potentially failed to invite him to their weddings. Of the two children from his second marriage — the Honorable Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer — only the youngest has any kind of public relationship with her dad. Lady Charlotte Spencer, who was born of his third marriage, appears to be the closest to her father.