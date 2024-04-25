Royal Family's Strawberry Preserves Ad Is Jam-Packed With Meghan Markle Shade
While we can't know for sure how the British royal family feels about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's newest business venture, many people think their latest Instagram post is a clue. Meghan's new brand, American Riviera Orchard, has yet to publicly launch, but it already has a cryptic social media presence and a star-studded list of fans. In the past few days, a few lucky friends of the Sussexes have already gotten a jar of American Riviera Orchard's first product: jam. This makes the timing of the Buckingham Palace Shop's Instagram post about their own berry spread a bit suspicious.
On April 24, the official Buckingham Palace Shop Instagram account posted a video showcasing their branded preserves. The caption reads, "Our Strawberry Preserve is made using only the finest berries and is delicious served in a variety of ways." This post came at an unusual time — right in the midst of various celebrities posting on their own social media accounts that they'd gotten the elusive chance to be one of the first to try American Riviera Orchard's jam. Markle's former "Suits" costar, Abigail Spencer, posted about the jam a few days prior to the palace's post, and Chrissy Teigen posted her own recipe with Markle's jam the same day as the palace. The palace was seemingly being a bit cheeky when they chose to make their own jam post, and when they ended the caption with "How do you enjoy your strawberry preserve? Let us know in the comments," they had to know how folks would respond.
Fans saw Buckingham Palace's post as an implicit insult to the Duchess of Sussex
The Buckingham Palace Shop Instagram account represents the royals' official gift shop, and a post about the products the shop offers is typical for the account. Yet, the timing of their preserves post certainly made it seem like a dig at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially considering the bad blood since the Sussexes' royal exit. Unsurprisingly, the comment section quickly filled with disapproval. "I will enjoy the Duchess of Suxxes' jam before your massed produced slight on her," read one comment. "Very tacky, low blow, that was entirely immature and unnecessary," said another.
Despite perceived dislike from the palace, the unique rollout of American Riviera Orchard seems to be underway. So far, the official website and Instagram account provide almost no information about the brand. Yet, the brand's trademark applications allow for everything lifestyle-related from home decor to beauty products, and, of course, food. According to the trademark, the foods may include "jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, edible oils and fats, and preserves, vegetable-based spreads, legume-based spreads, nut-based spreads, garlic-based spreads, sesame-based spreads, dairy-based spreads, nut butters, fruit butters," per Harper's Bazaar.
For now, folks looking to try the brand's jam can join the waitlist. The few lucky celebs who have already gotten to taste it seem to be fans, but the rest of us will have to wait a bit longer to see how it stacks up to Buckingham Palace's Strawberry Preserve.