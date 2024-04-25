Royal Family's Strawberry Preserves Ad Is Jam-Packed With Meghan Markle Shade

While we can't know for sure how the British royal family feels about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's newest business venture, many people think their latest Instagram post is a clue. Meghan's new brand, American Riviera Orchard, has yet to publicly launch, but it already has a cryptic social media presence and a star-studded list of fans. In the past few days, a few lucky friends of the Sussexes have already gotten a jar of American Riviera Orchard's first product: jam. This makes the timing of the Buckingham Palace Shop's Instagram post about their own berry spread a bit suspicious.

On April 24, the official Buckingham Palace Shop Instagram account posted a video showcasing their branded preserves. The caption reads, "Our Strawberry Preserve is made using only the finest berries and is delicious served in a variety of ways." This post came at an unusual time — right in the midst of various celebrities posting on their own social media accounts that they'd gotten the elusive chance to be one of the first to try American Riviera Orchard's jam. Markle's former "Suits" costar, Abigail Spencer, posted about the jam a few days prior to the palace's post, and Chrissy Teigen posted her own recipe with Markle's jam the same day as the palace. The palace was seemingly being a bit cheeky when they chose to make their own jam post, and when they ended the caption with "How do you enjoy your strawberry preserve? Let us know in the comments," they had to know how folks would respond.