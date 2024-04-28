Simone Biles Was Deeply Hurt By Her Husband's Viral 'Catch' Scandal (But Not For The Reason You Think)

On an episode of "The Pivot Podcast," football player Jonathan Owens opened up about how he met his wife and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. "It's really how she pulled me, man. That's the question," the NFL player explained when asked about their love story. He went on to reveal that he didn't know who the stunningly transformed Biles was, but that the two of them matched on the exclusive dating app Raya, and Biles hit him up soon after.

When host Ryan Clark joked that Owens was the true "catch" in the situation, the football safety replied, "I always say we –- the man –- [are] the catch." He added that he was weary of committing to a relationship so early in his football career but that he and Biles ultimately hit it off. While seemingly said all in good fun, the anecdote ended up going viral, with corners of the internet indignant at the implication that Biles wasn't as desirable of a partner.

Since then, the gold medalist has opened up about how the scandal hurt her, but not because of her husband's words. "I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings," Biles said about the backlash in an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "One night, I broke down, and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? Like, you don't know him, you don't know who he is.'"