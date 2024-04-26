Jane Fonda's Granddaughter Viva Has Grown Up To Be The Legend's Twin
Jane Fonda and her granddaughter Viva Vadim aren't beating the twin allegations following their latest red-carpet outing.
For over six decades, the beloved talent has remained a prominent figure within the entertainment industry. Born into Hollywood royalty, with acclaimed actor Henry Fonda as her father, Jane has crafted an incredible career that includes two Academy Award wins, a "Jane Fonda's Workout" empire, and a reputation for being an unapologetic political activist. However, her stunning beauty is one aspect of the "Monster In Law" star that has continued to captivate fans over the years. Since bursting onto the scene, the glamorous star has turned heads with her one-of-a-kind style and striking features. When reflecting on her beauty journey and how it has evolved, Jane told Vogue, "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
Jane's beauty genes are so strong that her dazzling good looks have also been passed down to her children and grandchildren, especially her granddaughter Viva, who recently made headlines for looking nearly identical to the "Barbarella" star.
Viva Vadmin looks like the spitting image of her grandmother
On April 24, 2024, Jane Fonda and her granddaughter Viva Vadim, daughter of Vanessa Vadim, turned heads when they attended the TIME Earth Awards Gala in New York City. The "Grace and Frankie" star glowed in a monochromatic purple suit, while her granddaughter opted for a flowy black dress. In addition to their stunning red carpet ensembles, Viva bared a striking resemblance to Fonda, leaning into serious doppelganger territory.
The TIME Earth Awards isn't the first time the "9 to 5" star and her granddaughter have looked like twins. In 2013, Fonda and then 11-year-old Viva wowed fans when they attended the former's hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater. When speaking on their outing, the "Book Club" star gushed about having her granddaughter attend the event with her and their shared love for Jim Carrey, who was also in attendance. "I invited Jim Carrey. I am just getting to know him, but I have been a huge admirer of him forever, as has my granddaughter, Viva," she wrote on her website. "You should have seen her face when she turned in her seat at the start of the ceremony and saw him."
Jane Fonda and her granddaughter Viva share other similarities
While Jane Fonda and her granddaughter Viva Vadim are the spitting images of each other, their looks aren't the only things they have in common. In recent years, the duo have shared a passion for social justice and climate activism, with the two even getting arrested at the same #FireDrillFriday protest in 2019. "With my granddaughter Viva Vadim, who got arrested with 38 others today. Follow @firedrillfriday to take action against climate change," Fonda wrote on Instagram after they were released on bail. Vadim was only 16 at the time.
Years before their arrest, the "80 For Brady" star opened up to The Guardian about fostering her grandchildren's passions. "I love being a grandmother," she told the news outlet in 2016. "What I hope for them is that they discover their passion because the most wonderful thing in life is finding out what you want to do."