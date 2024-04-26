Jane Fonda's Granddaughter Viva Has Grown Up To Be The Legend's Twin

Jane Fonda and her granddaughter Viva Vadim aren't beating the twin allegations following their latest red-carpet outing.

For over six decades, the beloved talent has remained a prominent figure within the entertainment industry. Born into Hollywood royalty, with acclaimed actor Henry Fonda as her father, Jane has crafted an incredible career that includes two Academy Award wins, a "Jane Fonda's Workout" empire, and a reputation for being an unapologetic political activist. However, her stunning beauty is one aspect of the "Monster In Law" star that has continued to captivate fans over the years. Since bursting onto the scene, the glamorous star has turned heads with her one-of-a-kind style and striking features. When reflecting on her beauty journey and how it has evolved, Jane told Vogue, "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."

Jane's beauty genes are so strong that her dazzling good looks have also been passed down to her children and grandchildren, especially her granddaughter Viva, who recently made headlines for looking nearly identical to the "Barbarella" star.