Travis Kelce Is A Major Hallmark Fan

When we imagine what Travis Kelce likes to kick back and watch after a tough day of training, popular Hallmark movies like "Love Comes Softly," "Christmas Getaway," and "Christmas Magic" don't exactly spring to mind first. But it turns out the 6'5", 250-pound football player is no stereotype when it comes to his TV habits because he loves the network's offerings.

Kelce made the admission on the April 24 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, in which he and his brother, Jason Kelce, chatted with comedian Andrew Santino. "Are you a Hallmark guy, Trav?" Santino asked, to which Kelce said, "You know, I dabble now, I dabble now." As Kelce laughed at his own admission, Santino added, "Well, you like the cards, you may as well like the movies. Big fan of the cards." And though it may have sounded like the two were only joking about loving the greeting card company and TV channel, Kelce explained he genuinely is a fan because Hallmark is based in Kansas City, where he plays football.

As it turns out, Hallmark (who even created a Kelce Christmas ornament) seemed very happy to have the football player's support. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the company's account tweeted, "We've been in KC since 1910. But it's been WAY more fun since you came to town." The tweet continued, "DM us for @hallmarkchannel movie recos or stop on by."