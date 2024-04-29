Travis Kelce Is A Major Hallmark Fan
When we imagine what Travis Kelce likes to kick back and watch after a tough day of training, popular Hallmark movies like "Love Comes Softly," "Christmas Getaway," and "Christmas Magic" don't exactly spring to mind first. But it turns out the 6'5", 250-pound football player is no stereotype when it comes to his TV habits because he loves the network's offerings.
Kelce made the admission on the April 24 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, in which he and his brother, Jason Kelce, chatted with comedian Andrew Santino. "Are you a Hallmark guy, Trav?" Santino asked, to which Kelce said, "You know, I dabble now, I dabble now." As Kelce laughed at his own admission, Santino added, "Well, you like the cards, you may as well like the movies. Big fan of the cards." And though it may have sounded like the two were only joking about loving the greeting card company and TV channel, Kelce explained he genuinely is a fan because Hallmark is based in Kansas City, where he plays football.
As it turns out, Hallmark (who even created a Kelce Christmas ornament) seemed very happy to have the football player's support. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the company's account tweeted, "We've been in KC since 1910. But it's been WAY more fun since you came to town." The tweet continued, "DM us for @hallmarkchannel movie recos or stop on by."
Travis Kelce's Hallmark admission also caught the attention of one of the channel's writers
It wasn't just Hallmark's official account that was clearly excited to hear about its big fan. In fact, it sounds like Travis Kelce's admission may even have landed him a Hallmark movie of his own. The podcast confession caught the attention of Hallmark movie writer Alys Murray, who worked on the likes of "My Southern Family Christmas" and "Every Time A Bell Rings." Murray made Kelce, Reba McEntire's former crush, an offer we're sure he'd find it pretty hard to refuse, writing on X, "Travis Kelce, if it is your sincere wish to become an actor I will write you the Hallmark rom-com role of a lifetime."
Murray then shared her idea for Kelce's potential movie role in a follow-up tweet, explaining she wouldn't write Kelce's character as a football player. Instead, she indirectly told him, "You would be a guy who used to be the child star of a beloved 90's [sic] sitcom, asked to come back to do a guest appearance on the reboot's Christmas special — and oops, you fall in love again with your childhood sweetheart/co-star." Now that's an addition to the Hallmark movie world we'd definitely want to see!
Taylor Swift fans think she got Travis Kelce into Hallmark movies
Though Travis Kelce didn't confirm on the podcast who, if anyone, turned him onto Hallmark movies, Taylor Swift fans speculated his passion for the corny movies may have come from her. A number of fans alluded to Kelce stating he's a fan "now," suggesting that could mean he began watching The Hallmark Channel when he started dating Swift (who's written at least two songs for her boyfriend) in 2023.
"Travis is a hallmark movie type of guy now. I wonder who the influence behind that was. Girlie has got him watching cheesy films and trashy reality tv shows. That man is gone," one person tweeted. "Travis: 'I dabble now[.]' Translation: Taylor watches Hallmark movies, I watch Hallmark movies," another fan speculated. Others focused more on Kelce saying he was a fan of the company in general, questioning if he'd maybe been sending Swift greetings cards. "You like the cards, you might as well like the movies LOL Travis. What Hallmark cards are you giving our Blondie?" they asked.
With Kelce's latest admission putting him firmly in the Hallmark movie fan base, we can only wonder where his favorite Hallmark movie ranks compared to his all-time fave. Back in 2012, the athlete revealed on X that his favorite movie ever is the comedy "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls," which is a just a little different to Hallmark's typical productions. But, hey, everyone needs a little variety, right?