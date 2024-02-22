Reba McEntire Used To Have A Major Crush On Travis Kelce

Reba McEntire's performance at the 2024 Super Bowl had everyone saying the same thing: The woman is positively ageless. In her Swarovski crystal-studded jacket and black pants, she belted out the national anthem with the same energy she had back when her first album dropped in 1977. McEntire must also have been elated at the outcome of the game, when the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a squeaker of a win in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. True, she's a huge football fan, but she's also a fan of one particular player — one who recently went off the market.

In the fall of 2023, Taylor Swift finally went public with her much-rumored romance with Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Naturally it was all anyone could talk about, including the country superstar. In an interview with the "Today" show to promote her new book, McEntire joked about being heartbroken at the news. "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him," she said. "Now I can't have a crush on him because he's dating her."

So smitten was McEntire that she even referred to Kelce as her "boyfriend," sighing that he had "cheated" on her with the pop queen. (All in fun, of course.)