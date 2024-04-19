All The Lyrics About Travis Kelce On Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was released into the world on April 19, and ever since, fans have been working overtime trying to decode who each song is about. We know she potentially took aim at Harry Styles and/or Matty Healy on "But Daddy, I Love Him," and there are more than a few hints at her six-year romance with Joe Alwyn, but are there any songs about her current beau Travis Kelce? It definitely seems like it.

One song in particular fans are convinced references her relationship with Kelce is "The Alchemy," thanks to several football references. The chorus, in particular, is very telling, as she croons, "So when I touch down/Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team." The star also makes what appears to be references to Kelce's sporting career in the verses, including in the lyrics, "These blokes warm the benches/We've been on a winning streak." There may even be a reference to Kelce's 2024 Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, which Swift was there to witness (and they even coordinated their outfits!), "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads/Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said/'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league'/Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," she sings. Also, in the love song, Swift references bouncing back from what may have been a bad previous relationship, stating, "But I'm coming back so strong."