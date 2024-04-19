All The Lyrics About Travis Kelce On Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department
Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was released into the world on April 19, and ever since, fans have been working overtime trying to decode who each song is about. We know she potentially took aim at Harry Styles and/or Matty Healy on "But Daddy, I Love Him," and there are more than a few hints at her six-year romance with Joe Alwyn, but are there any songs about her current beau Travis Kelce? It definitely seems like it.
One song in particular fans are convinced references her relationship with Kelce is "The Alchemy," thanks to several football references. The chorus, in particular, is very telling, as she croons, "So when I touch down/Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team." The star also makes what appears to be references to Kelce's sporting career in the verses, including in the lyrics, "These blokes warm the benches/We've been on a winning streak." There may even be a reference to Kelce's 2024 Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, which Swift was there to witness (and they even coordinated their outfits!), "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads/Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said/'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league'/Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," she sings. Also, in the love song, Swift references bouncing back from what may have been a bad previous relationship, stating, "But I'm coming back so strong."
Taylor Swift also appears to reference Travis Kelce on So High School
Though "The Alchemy" appears to be the most telling song about Travis Kelce, there's at least one other song on "The Tortured Poets Department" that we think references their love, which started earlier than some people realized. That track is "So High School," featured on the deluxe version dubbed "The Anthology." One of the most obvious nods is the title, as the two have repeatedly been compared to the classic All-American love story of the quarterback dating the most popular girl in school. We think Swift is singing about how she feels like a giddy High School-er with Kelce.
Another reason fans are convinced this song is about Kelce are the not-so-subtle lyrics, "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?/It's just a game, but really." That appears to be a reference to a past Kelce interview in which he said he'd kill Ariana Grande, kiss Swift, and marry Katy Perry. There's another sly reference to his football career, as Swift refers to the two laughing together during practice after the man assumed to be Kelce did an impression of his dad.
And it seemed a lot of Swifties were very happy to see Kelce get his flowers on Swift's much-anticipated new album. As one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "There's TWO songs about Travis Kelce?! You already know they'll be the most requested at all the #TTPD listening parties this weekend." That, we have little doubt about.