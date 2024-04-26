Everything That Could Happen To Kate Middleton When Prince William Becomes King

In light of news that King Charles III's funeral plans are getting an update, it's easy to think about what will happen to the throne when the monarch dies. As the heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales, is in line to become the new king. But, what about Catherine, Princess of Wales? What exactly will Charles' death mean for her? And, how might her absence from the public eye affect this? Whether the end of Charles' reign is coming soon, or he has a long future as king ahead of him, Kate Middleton's role in the change is likely already set in stone.

In April 2024, the Daily Beast reported that a friend of the royal family described Charles' current health situation as "not good." The source added that the king is "determined to beat [cancer] and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on." As the world saw with Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the response to the death of a monarch is very calculated and well-planned. According to a source, "The queen's funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar. It's not an emotional thing, it's a job, one taken very seriously..." When it comes to carrying out this job, no one is quite as important as the future king and queen.