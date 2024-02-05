Who Will Take The Throne If King Charles III Dies Of Cancer Or Abdicates?
News of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis has rocked the world. Charles was clearly struggling with health issues since it was first announced he'd be undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The procedure took place on January 29, after which Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the 75-year-old monarch had been discharged. Days later, on February 5, news broke that Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. In light of the surprising news, it's difficult not to wonder what this could mean for the monarchy should Charles' ill health make ruling as king impossible.
Charles' heartbreaking cancer diagnosis was announced in a Buckingham Palace statement that said, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," per the Associated Press. The statement added that the king has been "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties." So, the public won't be seeing much of Charles during his treatment. The palace didn't specify the type or stage of cancer but those details will have a major effect on his battle ahead. Of course, when Charles ultimately dies, there is a line of succession behind him and protocols in place to keep the monarchy running. But it's also possible that he could choose to abdicate the throne if he is in poor health.
What is Operation Menai Bridge?
In the case of King Charles III's death, the palace will enact Operation Menai Bridge, a plan similar to Operation London Bridge, the codename used for Queen Elizabeth II's death. The operation itself is and will be kept top secret. Yet, planning for Operation Menai Bridge has been in the works since Operation London Bridge took place — aka Queen Elizabeth's death. While the details of Operation Menai Bridge remain under wraps much of this plan likely has to do with Charles' imminent funeral. The ceremony will take place nine days after the monarch's death and will most likely be pared down, as was his coronation.
But should Charles' cancer battle prompt him to give up the throne, that would be a different story. Prince William is next in line for the throne. According to Business Insider, Charles can't abdicate of his own free will; he would need Parliament's approval.
Should Charles be alive and deemed physically incapable of carrying out his duties, however, William will become regent. In this case, honorary senior research associate at UCL's Constitution Unit, Dr. Bob Morris, told the outlet, "He takes over and has all the powers of the king, except some matters, which are reserved." He added, "The brute fact is if he wanted to go, no one could stop him. But at least the law can provide for the lawful succession of William."
William and Kate will step up as king and queen
When King Charles III dies or abdicates the throne, the entire line of succession will move up. This means royal family members will gain new titles. Most importantly, Prince William will take over the throne and Kate Middleton will become queen consortor Queen Catherine. The second Charles dies, William will become King William V — unless he chooses to use his middle name instead of "V." William will likely proceed similar to how Charles did after Queen Elizabeth II's death, and we'll see his coronation a few months later.
Camilla will become known as "Queen Dowager," and Princess Charlotte will be known as "the Princess Royal." Charlotte will be the second in line for the throne, followed by her brother Prince Louis. First in line, of course, will be Prince George. Since George is currently so young, it's likely that Prince Harry would be called in to act as regent until George turns 18 years old, at which time he'd be able to rule on his own. Upon Charles' death, Harry will become fourth in line for the throne, but the first adult in line. Despite the fact that there are strict and thorough rules in place about how the monarchy will respond to Charles' death or abdication, it's clear that all of this shifting would cause a lot of change at the present moment. For this reason and many more, we're hopeful that Charles is able to make a swift recovery.