Who Will Take The Throne If King Charles III Dies Of Cancer Or Abdicates?

News of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis has rocked the world. Charles was clearly struggling with health issues since it was first announced he'd be undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The procedure took place on January 29, after which Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the 75-year-old monarch had been discharged. Days later, on February 5, news broke that Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. In light of the surprising news, it's difficult not to wonder what this could mean for the monarchy should Charles' ill health make ruling as king impossible.

Charles' heartbreaking cancer diagnosis was announced in a Buckingham Palace statement that said, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," per the Associated Press. The statement added that the king has been "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties." So, the public won't be seeing much of Charles during his treatment. The palace didn't specify the type or stage of cancer but those details will have a major effect on his battle ahead. Of course, when Charles ultimately dies, there is a line of succession behind him and protocols in place to keep the monarchy running. But it's also possible that he could choose to abdicate the throne if he is in poor health.