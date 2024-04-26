Lara Trump's Impersonal Birthday Shoutout For Melania Proves They Only Have One Thing In Common
Families are complicated. Even more so when your family is one of the most notorious families in America. All eyes are on the Trumps, especially as former President Donald Trump embarks on a 2024 re-election campaign — while simultaneously being tried in a variety of investigations.
The social media activity of the Trump family is a hot topic of conversation as well. In March 2024 on Barron Trump's 18th birthday, he was iced out by his family with not one of his parents or siblings giving him an online shoutout. A little over a month later, his mother Melania Trump received some familial birthday attention. However, Lara Trump's post for Melania was rather impersonal.
On her Instagram story, Lara shared three photos of Melania that had originally been posted on the Instagram story of The Conservateur account. Each photo was on an individual slide with one word attached: "HAPPY," "BIRTHDAY," and "MELANIA." The fact Lara simply posted the birthday message photos from elsewhere instead of sharing personal photos with Melania seems to show they only really have one thing in common: they married into the Trump family.
Lara and Melania also both voted for Trump
Melania Trump and Donald Trump got married in 2005. Lara Trump is the wife of Donald's son Eric Trump, and they got married in 2014. Melania and Lara have been spotted together at various events over the years, such as at the 40th birthday party of Donald's lawyer Alina Habba. Otherwise, they don't appear to have much of a relationship based on Lara's impersonal birthday wish.
Technically, Melania and Lara have one additional thing in common at least: they both voted for Donald Trump in 2016 (and likely 2020 as well). After some clips of Eric and Donald glancing at their wives' ballots during the 2016 election went viral, Erin Burnett from CNN asked Lara about it. Lara laughed and said, "I haven't even seen either of those. I didn't know my husband was checking it out but I think we can all feel safe in saying Melania and I voted for Donald Trump for the presidency of the United States." Lara called that "funny" and added, "It shows you the similarities that Eric and his dad share."