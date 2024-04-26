Lara Trump's Impersonal Birthday Shoutout For Melania Proves They Only Have One Thing In Common

Families are complicated. Even more so when your family is one of the most notorious families in America. All eyes are on the Trumps, especially as former President Donald Trump embarks on a 2024 re-election campaign — while simultaneously being tried in a variety of investigations.

The social media activity of the Trump family is a hot topic of conversation as well. In March 2024 on Barron Trump's 18th birthday, he was iced out by his family with not one of his parents or siblings giving him an online shoutout. A little over a month later, his mother Melania Trump received some familial birthday attention. However, Lara Trump's post for Melania was rather impersonal.

On her Instagram story, Lara shared three photos of Melania that had originally been posted on the Instagram story of The Conservateur account. Each photo was on an individual slide with one word attached: "HAPPY," "BIRTHDAY," and "MELANIA." The fact Lara simply posted the birthday message photos from elsewhere instead of sharing personal photos with Melania seems to show they only really have one thing in common: they married into the Trump family.