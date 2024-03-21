Barron Trump Iced Out By Family On Social Media Over Milestone Birthday

In the age of social media, it's become customary to give birthday shoutouts to friends and family, particularly on significant milestone birthdays like turning 18. However, Barron Trump's 18th birthday, which he celebrated on March 20, went unnoticed by his famous family on social media, despite their usual penchant for sharing various updates and celebrations.

Becoming a legal adult is a noteworthy event, especially since turning 18 means Barron is now old enough to vote for his dad. With the Trump family under constant public watch, it's no surprise that icing out Barron's milestone birthday on social media didn't fly under the radar. Interestingly, the Trumps have praised Barron on his birthdays in the past, making the situation even stranger. As the internet went wild over Barron and his big day, he even got iced out by Melania Trump, his own mother, on social media.

One could argue that the Trump clan is a busy family, especially with Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run and his rapidly mounting legal woes, but some of the family members posted on their platforms on the day of Barron's birthday, seemingly choosing to completely ignore it.