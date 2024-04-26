Young And The Restless Star Marla Adams Dead At 85
Actor Marla Adams, best known for her work on "The Young and the Restless," has died at 85. Matt Kane, the soap opera's director of media and talent, confirmed her passing on April 26, 2024. While a cause of death is unavailable at the time of this writing, her tragic passing occurred in Los Angeles, California, per The Hollywood Reporter. Adams was unmarried and is survived by her daughter, Pam Oates; son, Gunnar Garat; grandchildren, Gefjon and Stone; and great-grandson, Remi.
Outside of her personal life, the late talent will be remembered for her legendary decades-long run within the daytime soap opera sphere. Getting her start in the genre on "The Secret Storm " in the late 1960s, Adams would star in the CBS soap "The Young and the Restless" as the iconic Dina Abbott Mergeron from 1983 to 2020. The star also captivated viewers in other daytime soaps, including "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Generations," and nighttime dramas like "Walker, Texas Ranger." Of course, many fans and her peers are devastated by the loss of Adams. Keep reading to find out how her fans and industry figures have reacted to the news.
Fans mourn the loss of soap opera legend Marla Adams
Following Marla Adams' tragic death, fans took to social media to share heartbreaking tributes for the beloved talent. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "RIP to icon, legend Marla Adams. Dina Mergeron was one of the greatest characters in daytime. Marla was beyond amazing." Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting, "OMG, this is terrible news. I watched Marla Adams during her second run on YR. She was really fun to watch. Gave the role her all."
Some of Adams' "Young and the Restless" peers also expressed their sadness over her passing, like the show's head writer Josh Griffith. "On behalf of the entire company of 'The Young and the Restless,' we send our deepest sympathies to Marla's family," he said in a statement obtained by Variety. "We're so grateful and in awe of Marla's incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on 'Y&R.'"
Four years before her death, Adams shocked fans when she ended her run on the CBS series. Her last storyline on "The Young and the Restless" featured Dina dying from Alzheimer's. "It has been a privilege. I've been on Broadway, in movies and major television shows, but nothing has been more humbling for me than this Alzheimer's story," she told Soap Opera Digest in October 2020 following her departure. Adams' final run also ended on a high note during award season, as she secured a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.