Young And The Restless Star Marla Adams Dead At 85

Following Marla Adams' tragic death, fans took to social media to share heartbreaking tributes for the beloved talent. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "RIP to icon, legend Marla Adams. Dina Mergeron was one of the greatest characters in daytime. Marla was beyond amazing." Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting, "OMG, this is terrible news. I watched Marla Adams during her second run on YR. She was really fun to watch. Gave the role her all."

Some of Adams' "Young and the Restless" peers also expressed their sadness over her passing, like the show's head writer Josh Griffith. "On behalf of the entire company of 'The Young and the Restless,' we send our deepest sympathies to Marla's family," he said in a statement obtained by Variety. "We're so grateful and in awe of Marla's incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on 'Y&R.'"

Four years before her death, Adams shocked fans when she ended her run on the CBS series. Her last storyline on "The Young and the Restless" featured Dina dying from Alzheimer's. "It has been a privilege. I've been on Broadway, in movies and major television shows, but nothing has been more humbling for me than this Alzheimer's story," she told Soap Opera Digest in October 2020 following her departure. Adams' final run also ended on a high note during award season, as she secured a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.