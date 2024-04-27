What Will Happen To William & Kate's Kids When King Charles Dies?
Since the start of 2024, the British monarch King Charles III has experienced massive life changes, specifically regarding his health, prompting many to wonder how the British monarch's passing would affect the royal family, including his grandkids.
It started back in January after Buckingham Palace revealed that the king was scheduled to have a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. While the procedure seemed to go off without a hitch a month later, palace officials revealed that His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer. "During the king's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," they said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." Despite not revealing the exact cancer King Charles was diagnosed with, officials added that he would be already set to undergo treatment and would be stepping away from his duties temporarily.
Since announcing the shocking news, the sovereign has appeared to be handling his treatments rather well, with the palace even announcing on April 26 that he would be increasing his royal duties. "His Majesty, The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis," they said in a statement, per the New York Post. However, with his illness looming in the background, many royal enthusiasts have wondered about the roles Prince William and Kate Middleton's children will play in King Charles' death plan. Here's how King Charles III's death will bring changes to the royal family hierarchy.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis would likely receive title changes
Some things will change for Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's kids when King Charles III dies. The royal succession would be adjusted, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, becoming the second, third, and fourth in line, respectively. In addition to the crown order changing, Prince William and Middleton's kids will most likely receive title changes. Prince George would be named the "Prince of Wales" in the place of his father and mother. If Princess Anne is still alive by the time Prince Charles takes the throne, Princess Charlotte's assumed "Princess Royal" title will only be granted until after her great aunt also passes away. Lastly, Prince Louis will most likely take on the title of "Duke of York." However, unlike his sister, he may have to wait twice as long if his father decides to grant Prince Harry the title when Prince Andrew passes away.
While these title changes will mostly occur at some point, royal historian Gareth Russell revealed that it's not guaranteed, especially regarding Prince George. "The title of Prince of Wales for William and Catherine ... it's not automatically given to the heir to the throne," he explained to US Weekly in Septemeber 2022. "It's been a title that's existed since the 13th century. That was obviously a gesture of support for the Cambridges and a very clear declaration of love and support [from Charles]."
Prince William and Princess Kate hope to shield kids from potential changes
In the wake of the current chaos and questions surrounding the royal family, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are trying their best to keep things as normal as possible for their kids, especially in light of the latter's cancer diagnosis. "They don't want Kate's diagnosis to overshadow the children's lives and their happiness and [they] are very much their priority," a source told OK!. The royal insider said that celebrations regarding Prince Louis's sixth birthday and Prince William and Middleton's 13th wedding anniversary would go on as planned during the weekend of April 26, 2024.
In addition to celebrating big milestones as usual, the royal couple have seemingly introduced new pets into the household to keep their mind off everything, with Prince William recently revealing that the kids have guinea pigs. "We've got guinea pigs at home and they're not like this," His Royal Highness joked while petting one at the Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, per Hello! "I spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it. The ones we've got at home, they're off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after."