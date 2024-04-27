What Will Happen To William & Kate's Kids When King Charles Dies?

Since the start of 2024, the British monarch King Charles III has experienced massive life changes, specifically regarding his health, prompting many to wonder how the British monarch's passing would affect the royal family, including his grandkids.

It started back in January after Buckingham Palace revealed that the king was scheduled to have a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. While the procedure seemed to go off without a hitch a month later, palace officials revealed that His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer. "During the king's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," they said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." Despite not revealing the exact cancer King Charles was diagnosed with, officials added that he would be already set to undergo treatment and would be stepping away from his duties temporarily.

Since announcing the shocking news, the sovereign has appeared to be handling his treatments rather well, with the palace even announcing on April 26 that he would be increasing his royal duties. "His Majesty, The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis," they said in a statement, per the New York Post. However, with his illness looming in the background, many royal enthusiasts have wondered about the roles Prince William and Kate Middleton's children will play in King Charles' death plan. Here's how King Charles III's death will bring changes to the royal family hierarchy.