Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Revealed She Has One Thing Princess Diana Never Did
In March 2024, after weeks of speculation following her mysterious abdominal surgery, the heartbreaking truth about Catherine, Princess of Wales was finally revealed. Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis and that she was going to undergo preventative treatment. Despite the troubling times, the beloved royal seems to have something that her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, did not: A supportive husband.
William, Prince of Wales, has been handling Kate's cancer diagnosis by focusing on their family. The prince is still doing some official royal engagements and stepping up following his father, King Charles III's, own cancer diagnosis. However, he's not afraid to put Kate first. According to an insider who spoke to Express, William will not attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), in Samoa, in October 2024.
"Attending the CHOGM is not something William can take on at this time due to Kate's health, and although [Princess] Anne and other working royals are doing a great job stepping in to plug the gaps at home, they are not viewed as high level enough to represent the sovereign as leader of the Commonwealth," the source explained. Charles plans to go with Queen Camilla, but Buckingham Palace acknowledged that nothing is set in stone.
William is staying strong for Kate
Despite the affair rumors plaguing William, Prince of Wales, he continues to prove himself to be a dedicated family man above all else — especially given Kate Middleton's ongoing health issues. As a friend of the royal couple informed People, "He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn't feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her." They also shared, "This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. [...] The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too."
The source was evidently referring to their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are also striving to support their parents as best they can. Likewise, William is a great son-in-law. Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mom, reportedly stayed with their family during the Easter holidays. According to a source for Richard Eden at the Daily Mail, William was spotted with Carole at a pub in Norfolk.
A patron recalled, "It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare. He just walked in and through the pub." The Princess of Wales wasn't present, so perhaps it was just for some in-law bonding in the wake of such immense family stress. Regardless, William's behavior as a husband is markedly different from that of his father, King Charles III.
Charles reportedly wasn't there for Diana
When then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married, it was reportedly a rather unhappy union. Both of them had affairs while Diana also attributed her struggles with bulimia to her marriage. Recordings that she made for author Andrew Morton and his "Diana: Her True Story" book included accounts of her discussing her eating disorder. The beloved royal even described it as a "symptom of what was going on in my marriage" in her infamous 1995 BBC interview (via TIME). And sadly, Diana didn't get much support from Charles.
She continued, "That's like a secret disease. You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don't think you're worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day — some do it more — and it gives you a feeling of comfort." It only offered short-term relief for what she was dealing with elsewhere in her life, with the princess painfully recounting the stress of keeping her failing relationship running smoothly.
"I was crying out for help," Diana admitted, "but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger: They decided that was the problem — Diana was unstable." Although we'll obviously never know what's going on behind closed doors, it's comforting that Prince William seems determined to ensure his wife never feels as alone as his mother did.
If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).