Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Revealed She Has One Thing Princess Diana Never Did

In March 2024, after weeks of speculation following her mysterious abdominal surgery, the heartbreaking truth about Catherine, Princess of Wales was finally revealed. Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis and that she was going to undergo preventative treatment. Despite the troubling times, the beloved royal seems to have something that her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, did not: A supportive husband.

William, Prince of Wales, has been handling Kate's cancer diagnosis by focusing on their family. The prince is still doing some official royal engagements and stepping up following his father, King Charles III's, own cancer diagnosis. However, he's not afraid to put Kate first. According to an insider who spoke to Express, William will not attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), in Samoa, in October 2024.

"Attending the CHOGM is not something William can take on at this time due to Kate's health, and although [Princess] Anne and other working royals are doing a great job stepping in to plug the gaps at home, they are not viewed as high level enough to represent the sovereign as leader of the Commonwealth," the source explained. Charles plans to go with Queen Camilla, but Buckingham Palace acknowledged that nothing is set in stone.