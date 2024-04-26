How Does King Charles' Death Plan, Operation Menai Bridge, Differ From Queen Elizabeth's?

Being a British monarch comes with the somber responsibility of preparing for the day one is no longer on the throne. While supporters hope his reign will be a long one, King Charles III's health issues have made the public keenly aware another royal funeral may be on the horizon even sooner than expected. On April 25, 2024, The Daily Beast quoted an insider who claimed, "Everyone is staying optimistic, but he really is very unwell. More than they are letting on."

Charles's funeral plans actually began long before his coronation. Events like this aren't just something one can throw together at the last minute; there are protocols to follow, guests to invite, security to arrange, and military drills to practice. The "Operation Menai Bridge" plan, as Charles's funeral is codenamed, was already hundreds of pages long when Queen Elizabeth died; the very day after her own service, officials began reviewing the document and making revisions. Chief among the concerns is ensuring a strong police presence; as a military source told the Daily Beast, "[Y]ou need a giant security operation because every VVIP on the planet is there. ...The whole thing goes from flash to bang in under two weeks, which means every aspect of it needs to be meticulously planned in advance."

Because the queen's ceremony went off so well, the pressure is on to ensure the same will hold true for her oldest son.